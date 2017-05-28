BREAKING NEWS: Police investigate discovery of two more dead bodiesDominica News Online - Sunday, May 28th, 2017 at 12:23 PM
Police are investigating the discovery of another dead body in Roseau on Sunday morning.
According to police sources, the body, identified as that of a Guadeloupe male national, nick-named Frenchie, was found in an area known as the Washington Bloc which is located at the intersection of River Street and Old Street.
Police have also confirmed that they are investigating the death of 50 year old Rudolph “Conqueror” James of New Town.
Family members told DNO that James’ body was found on Wednesday May 24th at his home with several wounds including his eyes plucked out.
DNO will follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Welcome to the new paradise of the Caribbean where the blood of the innocent pays for the evil doers!