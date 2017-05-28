Police are investigating the discovery of another dead body in Roseau on Sunday morning. Police are investigating the discovery of another dead body in Roseau on Sunday morning.

According to police sources, the body, identified as that of a Guadeloupe male national, nick-named Frenchie, was found in an area known as the Washington Bloc which is located at the intersection of River Street and Old Street.

Police have also confirmed that they are investigating the death of 50 year old Rudolph “Conqueror” James of New Town.

Family members told DNO that James’ body was found on Wednesday May 24th at his home with several wounds including his eyes plucked out.

DNO will follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.