BREAKING NEWS: Proprietor of Kings Garments has diedDominica News Online - Sunday, August 12th, 2018 at 4:15 PM
Dominica News Online (DNO) has received news of the passing of the proprietor of Kings Garments and Security Services, Petit-Louis Acceus.
Reports are that Acceus, popularly known as “King” was taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital earlier today complaining of respiratory problems. He died some time later.
Acceus is originally from Haiti.
Kings Garments, located on Steber Street in Pottersville, has been operating in Dominica for several years and specialized in men and women clothing, chair-covering, outside jobs, repairs, and renting of jackets.
Acceus was also the owner of a security company which he started some years after his garments operation.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
You don’t stand a chance at Princess Margaret
RIP. Condolences to the family.
RIP..my sympathies to his family and friends