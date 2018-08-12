Dominica News Online (DNO) has received news of the passing of the proprietor of Kings Garments and Security Services, Petit-Louis Acceus.

Reports are that Acceus, popularly known as “King” was taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital earlier today complaining of respiratory problems. He died some time later.

Acceus is originally from Haiti.

Kings Garments, located on Steber Street in Pottersville, has been operating in Dominica for several years and specialized in men and women clothing, chair-covering, outside jobs, repairs, and renting of jackets.

Acceus was also the owner of a security company which he started some years after his garments operation.