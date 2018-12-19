UPDATE: Protest action in Marigot over hospitalDominica News Online - Wednesday, December 19th, 2018 at 9:55 AM
Marigot residents have embarked on protest action over the lack of a functioning hospital in that community.
The institution was shut down in 2016 due to mold and fungus infestation of the building which housed the facility.
Since then, amidst mounting concern by Marigot residents and their parliamentary representative, Lennox Linton, the government has made several announcements regarding the construction of the facility which has so far not materialized.
Chairman of the Marigot Village Council, Egbert Jeremy, announced on Wednesday morning, that a number of people had gathered in the vicinity of the existing structure in the village, to express their dissatisfaction with the lack of a hospital facility in the community.
Jeremy, who spoke on the Hot Seat on Q95, expressed elation that “the ladies” of Marigot had joined him in this “peaceful” protest close to the abandoned building which formerly housed the Marigot Hospital.
“We know that it is a national issue..the people of Dominica, if they [don’t] want to help Marigot, we are doing it on our own and we have started; we have really started.., Jeremy said. “The thing is, we need this hospital..we need a lot of stuff in Marigot. We need roads, we need bridges, we need every thing in Marigot…and nobody is paying attention to Marigot.”
He pointed out, “Marigot is not Lennox Linton; it’s not Edison James. Marigot is Marigot and it is a part of Dominica…and we’re gonna fight; we’re gonna fight until if they can’t hear us, they’re going to feel us.”
Jeremy indicated that unlike the protests in Roseau, there was no police presence except for a lone officer in regular uniform who was observing from the police station located nearby.
One of the female protesters appealed to other people to support the action which has been taken by the Marigot residents.
“People from the east, north-east, the Marigot Hospital is for all of us Dominicans on a whole. Come and support health and health is a must and that is our priority and our health is our responsibility,” she remarked. “People from the east, north-east, everywhere, step out. This is our life. People are dying because we have lack of the facility at the hospital.”
Health Minister, Kenneth Darroux, said in May 2018, one year after it was announced that the government of Mexico had committed EC$13.5 million for the construction of the hospital, that site clearing for the construction of the facility had begun.
Jeremy told DNO that the site has been cleared but no additional work on the project has since been undertaken.
He said they plan to continue the protest action in two other locations in the village on Thursday and on Friday, they will again assemble at the entrance to the Hospital. On Saturday, he stated, there will be a rally to which the parliamentary representatives of the constituencies in the area and other stakeholders will be invited.
Well done people of Marigot. I salute you. We need to keep putting pressure on this dictator. He is useless and corrupt and he has to go!!
Yes I agree that we have a right to demonstrate. Let it be peaceful while you get your point across. Choose your words wisely, speak facts, and stay strong!
You all need to put videos and pictures on social media and share to the news media around the world to see the dirty deeds of this LABOUR PARTY REGIME.SKERRIT DAYS ARE COMING TO AND END.
more arrests coming…….
Carbon no permission .Let’s see how much teargas is used .
Things are nearing the breaking point in this country. Most residents are immensely dissatisfied and acutely disgusted with the substandard living conditions that they have to endure. People just can take it no more. Despite threats of being tear gassed, brutalized and arrested, these things pale in comparison to the daily insufferable hardships. The threat of intimidation and the terroristic actions of the grossly underperforming Police Force are no match for a determined people who want freedom from the shackles of Skerrit’s tyranny and suffocating policies.
That God who gave us life, gave us liberty at the same time. Skerrit and his military rogues cannot stop free speech, try as they may.
And we wonder why UWP and their branches are not taken seriously. Protest action everywhere for everything, every time. I starting to think that is the only thing that they can do. They cannot write a project proposal, organize a community development programme, nothing proactive. They’re reactive to everything. I thought they would try to prove people wrong everytime this is said but they are just too arrogant. Protest still protest and let us see how far you all will get. And now election around the corner, phew, is not we will see protest.
So because it’s the Labour Party that’s at fault they should just sit and accept the bull…. . Back in the day every demonstration was lead by the now president he demonstrated for pettier things . Look at what’s going on in France the people are dissatisfied they are protesting for weeks now / only in Dominica you all want people to keep quiet but you all are the same ones that compilation behind closed doors.
Check history fool,protesting brings change,fools like you are getting the benefits of Skerrit,this hospital should be of high priority,stop being so arrogant,the islands main airport is located close by,stop being so blind,Skerrit is not God and he will not stay in power forever,God is in control and will free Dominica soon from all this corruption and lies.
Brilliant Move!!! .. Excellent Move!!!!Long Over Due .over!!!!!
The entire community and those that the hospital served should be enraged that a wicked government has been treating them with such level of disrespect .. Let’s see if Skerrit’s semi illiterate goons will teargas you all .
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Go Now
The people from the other nearby communities should join its about time something was done and the hoapital be constructed. So much unfulfilled promises by this current government it’s a shame. Just be on the safe side please don’t allow yourselves to be charged for inciting violence.
Move the protest location to the entrance of the Melville Hall Entrance. Let the world knows what is happening in Marigot. When a government can’t fool a progressive minded people,that very same government will use political victimization to oppress the people. The people of marigot will not settle for plywood and galvanize. For the older folks who lives in marigot please let this government know that the Barclays bank in Portsmouth use to be in marigot.
It was moved to Portsmouth because marigot and wesley people were building houses and buying pickup and land rovers with cash money. Mo loans was needed. After 18 years of oppression marigot is still the damn best village to love in Dominica.
protest for what, all you know a hospital is on its way for marigot all you protesting, o my God man. Edison was PM he did nothing about the hospital, you all stay like dummies and say nothing but now you all know hospital coming all you fine to protest.
Educate yourself before you speak and this is not about politics. If I sell you a house I lived in for 4.5 years and 16 years later you discover termite infestation would you blame me? Who lived in the house longer? What is the probability of termite infestation occurring on my watch as opposed to yours? Sorry to tell you, if you looking for me after 16-18 years to tell me about a house I sold I’d tell you that you are loco! Stop the foolishness! Let’s say Edison did nothing with hospital for 5 years. This administration did nothing with it for 16 years. Stop playing politics and analyze issues properly!
So did they seek permission? Is it an illegal protest? Someone pleaae enlighten me.
Didn’t I read some time ago that the government was planning to start construction of a hospital in the area?
It’s hard to believe anything this government says, because they keep making announcement that they know they have no intention of keeping.
Let’s keep an eye on the new airport they plan to start next year. How about the international flights from Miami? When was the inaugural flight supposed to be?
Trumpism at it’s best – lies and more lies.
It’s about time….persons from Calibishie to Carib Territory must join in. The lack of the hospital affects the whole district