BREAKING NEWS: PSS student tops CSEC examsDominica News Online - Wednesday, August 15th, 2018 at 11:14 AM
Charles Gilbert, of the Portsmouth Secondary School (PSS), has topped the Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC) exams with 10 ones and 2 twos.
The other performers in the top three are Grace Ettienne of the Convent High School, with 10 ones and 1 two and Britana George also of the PSS with 10 ones.
Chief Education Officer, Melena Fontaine, made the announcement a short while ago, at a news conference.
At that conference, Ministry of Education officials expressed delight with the results of Dominican students who sat the CSEC exams and reported that Dominica’s overall performance is some 12 points above the regional average.
The students performed above the regional average in all except three subject areas (French, Industrial Tech Building and Visual Arts)
Fontaine, in her opening remarks at the press conference, said the results showed an upward trend in almost all areas. She mentioned increases in language and mathematics with the Convent High School (97%) and St. John’s Academy (95%), continuing to excell.
Eleven out of 16 schools achieved increases in percentage pass rates and 38 students from 11 schools received 6 ones and above in the exams.
More on the CSEC results coming up on DNO. The full list of the results, based on performance, can be seen below.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
Congratulation to all, may God continues to bless all of you in future study.
Congrats to Mr. Gilbert and the Gilbert Family in Penville…you have made yourself, your family and your school so very proud!
continue to work hard and do not be distracted or derailed…now calls for even greater focus!
best of luck to all the other students continue to strive high and keep focused!
Dno is sensoring people comments.
ADMIN: We do reserve the right to censor or to not publish certain comments guided by our comment policy. Our comment policy can be found on every article and also here: http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/policies/#comment-policy
That’s nice pass finally in d news for good grades.
N how comes Antigua n st.lucia talking about the 11000 students that got zeroes, and dno not reporting about it? Wierd…..👀
Congratulations to Grace Etienne on your achievements
Outstanding!!! Tough times build chracter and a sense of purpose. Thats some good news to celebrate with all the despair going around.
Great news! Very Refreshing! Congratulations to all the students who were successful! To the ones that didn’t do as well as expected, keep on trying for all is not lost.