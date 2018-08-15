Charles Gilbert, of the Portsmouth Secondary School (PSS), has topped the Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC) exams with 10 ones and 2 twos.

The other performers in the top three are Grace Ettienne of the Convent High School, with 10 ones and 1 two and Britana George also of the PSS with 10 ones.

Chief Education Officer, Melena Fontaine, made the announcement a short while ago, at a news conference.

At that conference, Ministry of Education officials expressed delight with the results of Dominican students who sat the CSEC exams and reported that Dominica’s overall performance is some 12 points above the regional average.

The students performed above the regional average in all except three subject areas (French, Industrial Tech Building and Visual Arts)

Fontaine, in her opening remarks at the press conference, said the results showed an upward trend in almost all areas. She mentioned increases in language and mathematics with the Convent High School (97%) and St. John’s Academy (95%), continuing to excell.

Eleven out of 16 schools achieved increases in percentage pass rates and 38 students from 11 schools received 6 ones and above in the exams.

More on the CSEC results coming up on DNO. The full list of the results, based on performance, can be seen below.