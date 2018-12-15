BREAKING NEWS: Riot police called out at CCM protestDominica News Online - Saturday, December 15th, 2018 at 5:40 PM
Riot police were called to disperse protesters at a CCM-organized protest today after the growing crowd blocked the road demanding that traffic be diverted.
Dominica News Online (DNO) was informed that the police fired tear gas which resulted in injury to at least one person.
More details to follow.
