BREAKING NEWS: Ross announces move to BarbadosDominica News Online - Friday, August 3rd, 2018 at 3:38 PM
In a joint press conference held with Lisa W. Wardell president and CEO of Adtalem Global Education ,the parent company of Ross University, Mia Motley Prime Minister of Barbados has announced that Ross University will be moving to their shores.
Wardell said that the Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) considers Dominican people as part of the Ross family and that “Prime Minister SKerrit is both a partner and a friend to Adtalem Global Education.” She further stated, “As a CEO I sometimes have to make very difficult decisions it is with a heavy heart I make the decision to leave Dominica.” She went on, “…But my job is to position RUSM for the future and for us the future is Barbados”
Motley announced the possibility of providing scholarships to Dominican students in Barbados. This is in keeping with Prime Minister Skerrit’s disclosure in his announcement today of the Ross departure that Dominica had sought to ensure that Ross will continue to provide scholarships to Dominican students.
The reason that Ross chose elsewhere comes down to ‘stability and accessibility linked with cost.’ Dominica unfortunately lacks stability in many areas, does not have easy accessibility and is expensive in many ways. DA is going to have to change in order to attract the right business opportunities to its shores.
Its the man’s supporters that’s killing me. All of a sudden they pick up the “God is good” saying. Is now all of them know God. The man is killing the country and the blind ones will not see. Papa god! What else is left to be done for these people to see? It’s useless we come here and discuss because they will not understand.
Mia Mottley,those scholarships you promise, lets call it what it is, nice words to the people of Dominica to not loose hope. But lets call it what it is, Barely 6 months in office and being able to secure that? that is a huge win for you. Behind closed doors, and the cameras off, you and your cabinet going to toast to that. Now I am in now way “Blaming” you, matter of fact good job. Dominica’s administration was not able to recognize the benefits of Ross so you took it from that and basically that’s life. It is actually OUR fault we are loosing Ross, cause if Dominica was so amazing and beneficial for them, they would be back. How many universities left St Marteen? or Puerto Rico? Stop blaming the hurricane. The entire world is prone to natural disasters, dont act like it’s Dominica alone.
Ask yourself a question, Lets say you have a business in Dominica, and from the US you have to take a plane to Barbados THEN a plane to Dominica, Wouldn’t you just move to Barbados and save…
Continuing, while I agree with Anon’s take, I believe that Skerrit has a China plan to reopen the school. There is going to be students in that school very soon. De man is a shrewd politician, and he cannot afford to lose Possie people.
Please don`t under rate my statement..Ross played a major part in our economy…As with everything else things change in a matter of time..When Hovensa left St.Croix many thought that all hope was lost.Today the Oil Refinery is on track again.We always look at the negative side and forget that there are other avenues.Yes it is a blow at this moment ,but we have to continue to pursue for other opportunities..Life has many ways to tap for greater heights.Lets be vigilant in our pursuits..Lets lobby on the behalf of Dominica ,Lets remain focus and do our utmost best to see Dominica grow..
Ross was constantly telling the students they were planning on staying in Dominica. Also students who experienced St. kitts and Dominica, vastly preferred Dominica due to lower Crime rates and the nice Dominican people. Ross intended to stay in Dominica and invested in staying as well.
I do not believe any Dominican People should feel that Ross “stabbed the Dominica” in the back. I do not know the exact reason why Ross chose to move to Barbados but I do know that it wasn’t Ross’s fault.
The students were excited for St. mitts until they realized how good we had it in Dominica. (again: nice people, reasonable prices, good study environment).
I hope that Dominica has something that can replace Ross soon because we all feel for the Dominicans.
It is sad that Ross had to leave Dominica after being part of the Dominican landscape for the past forty years. However like any business which has been disrupted several times for whatever reasons the principles must make sound business decisions for the business financial wellbeing.
These decissions many times are sometimes conflicting with other business, national or personal responsibilities.
For those blaming government it is so unfair. We all know that Barbados weather pattern are so different from Dominicas weather norms giving a business like Ross continuesd and uninterupted teaching opportunities .But then again we involve politics in every aspect of Dominican life.
If there is a tsunami tomorrow it will be caused by government. It is sad sad sad.
Comforting though, to know that out of every adverse situation comes a great opportunity and we should embrace that opportunity when it comes around.
I still believe our best days are ahead of us.
His lies been catching up but, his supporters are too blind to see and believe. When shall they learn?
Skerite u need to go your damn malfeteh. .. boss we goin to fiX up boi… leave office whIle it early so we can jail u and the rest whilee it early… u failed our country boi… u damn incompetent leader wicked say ray garse
It was too painful to watch. Once again we know who outsmart who, just like the millions in contracts during and after elections while Barbadian friends boast about it. What shall it take to see that this Skerritt’s Labor party is a symbol of not only corruption, but greed, selfishness, nepotism, wickedness, misery and poverty on its people. Are we that blind to see what’s going on, or we’ve lost all our pride and dignity because of selfishness and greed? Those who feel it, know it. People of Portsmouth, you help perpetuate the corruption for too long and thought you’d never see that day when your sins would catch…
The time has come for change. Are you ready to dump your incompetent parliamentarian rep? I hope so! You must admit that you contributed to your pains by not rejecting the corruption that blinded you for so long. It’s not to late now that the writing is on the wall.
Lougawoo Mem in the Highland of Soutcity had been sounding the calls on Q and DNO. Here you go!!!
To continue my previous post mr skerrit you need to fix this and fix this soon dont know what else can be brought in for 30% of our gdp but… but im telling you this is a huge problem … for the first time in my life not even directly after maria.. i felt this way… i am seein no hope and no future for my country as it stands of today…sad sad day in the history of The Commonwealth of Dominica .
Passport sales? What else? I dont understand why there are so many ministers in the government and they cant come up with a basic coherent development policy for Dominica. I just want to scream/cry!
That’s the price we pay for our stupidity, it’s a painful way for Dominicans to realise how incompetent Skerrit is, that should be the last straw
Skerrit abandoned level headed brilliant minds in Dominica and had instead bajan friends …Could they have a part to play in this? Skerrit to me is one who can be easily manipulated and undermined by bright people .
Where The Wicked Rule The People MOURN
This DLP is a Wicked and Evil Party
One of our problems is that the Prime Minister has to many visions. According to laborites, he is to visionary, lol. His political Advisor is a Bajan, his Economic Advisor is a Bajan. I wonder what role did they play in the moving of Ross University to Barbados.
All I can say is that it looks like they played him like a fool. And he is supposd to be the wisest prime minister in the Caribbean.
“Wardell said that the Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) considers Dominica part of the family. ”
Okay, but sympathy without help is no help at all. Roosevelt Skerrit is the cause of that!
If that was true, Ross would not have left, and went to St. Kitts; I agree that they had to do something to ensure that the students education continued until they repaired the damaged to the buildings by the hurricane; but whereas, they made no attempt to return, and went from St. Kitts in the North of the Eastern Caribbean, to Barbados in the South East, should be food for thought?
They have more reasons than the aftermath of Maria which caused them to vacate Dominica. Roosevelt Politics is the reason! While he indulges in lies, and cheap political rhetoric he neglects the country, ensuring his personal riches.
The man is a stupid dictator, and the country now suffers because of his stupidity. Business do not remain in a backward country because they love the Prime Minister!
Some of Roosevelt ‘advisors’ are from Barbados, Bajan contractors doing bridge, housing etc here. Ah boy Roosevelt, somebody just gave you a big slap in your face boy.
By the way, I hope all you heard that it was around May 31st when contact was made with Barbados re: Ross relocating to their island. In just under 3 months, the government of Barbados was able to get Ross to relocate to their island.
This joker Skerrit claims that it is because of Hurricane Maria and Erica that Adtalem relocated Ross to Barbados from Dominica. Now hear dis: Adtalem also operates American University of the Caribbean Medical School in St Maarten. St Maarten was severely ravaged by Hurricane Irma.
Can somebody therefore please explain why Adtalem hasn’t permanently relocated AUC from St Maarten in like manner as they have done for Ross? After all, ‘Doctor’ Skerrit is using the ‘hurricane-hit-us-so-they-move’ excuse.
The answer to your question is not difficult!
Dominica is not a developed island; clowns such as Roosevelt are proud to advertize Dominica as the ” Nature island of the world.” They believe by so doing it will attract business and tourist t the island.
Nature island simply means Dominica is a primitive place. I am from Wesley, I tried to get a flight to Dominica to attend the funeral of my mother, every connecting flight I got from Los Angeles to Dominica would get me to Dominica after my mother decade in her grave.
When my father died, I had a better chance how ever it took my daughter and I more than eighteen hours getting to Dominica, after overflying Dominica from Puerto Rico to St. Lucia, and by the time we arrived in Dominica from St. Lucia, all of my daughters luggage was stolen between St. Lucia, and Dominica.
Which foreign national want to deal with such crap, just to say they are going to Dominica, because of Roosevelt
Let’s face it, Barbados has a lot of advantages we do not possess. Weather pattern-wise, they are not as vulnerable to the ravages of hurricanes as we are. They have direct air access to the US. They have beautiful beaches that we can only dream of. There are restaurants on every corner.
I am as patriotic as any other Dominican, but for business purposes you cannot fault them for making that decision. It really is a no brainer.
babrados had all these things over 30 years ago
I agree with you except on the weather pattern, Barbados floods very often.
Hurricane Skerrit has done and is doing more damage to Dominica than Erika and Maria combined. The man has wrecked our beautiful country alah
Yea Hurricane Skerrit
I took a few months purge from this site to facilitate some cleansing but had to come back today.
You just wait for hurricane “you know who” then you will see a different rating scale for hurricanes. Were it not for concern for my country I actually wish it would happen. Listened to American news lately? See what hurricane Trump has brought America to? You just wait!
Do you people remember your comments here when Ross relocated temporarily after Maria? It was stuff like, let’s see what Skerrit going to do now. Skerrit is responsible for this if it were another government they would not have gone, etc. etc. You guys were full of glee and excitement because Ross going was another thing to blame on Skerrit.
Guess what. Go to Portsmouth and see how many Skerrits owe the bank for apartments; see how many may have to close their supermarkets; see how many will lose jobs; see how many small businesses disappear, then enjoy your sleep! Sick people.
That’s price we pay for our stupidity, painful way for Dominicans to realise how incompetent Skerrit is. I give up on Dominicans
True dat!! But his supporters can’t see.
Boy that’s a slap in our face. Skerrit’s chief advisors are Bajans like Harly Henry and Peter Wickham. It seems like they are now taking everything from Dominica and take them to Barbados, just as they brought Gonsalves to say Dominica cannot afford an international airport and as soon as he left Dominica he took our international airport. But then again when we don’t hear, don’t see we must feel. Just go back to the 2014 election and one would realize that the DLP manifesto and T/shirts were printed in Barbados to the point that Hartley bragged of how the Barbados economy benefited from the Dominica election. But is so we like it
Thank God it is not St. Lucia, else they would never return. Ross students prefer Dominica’s natural beauty and serenity. The naturalness, peace and tranquility of DA, will call the students back home. But before that happens, the people have to wake up and smell the coffee that Ross has been burning right there in front of their eyes and nose for a long time.
The disrespect to the university’s administration. Here we have a minister, who everyday, passes right by the largest private employer in the country, and he does not go in there regularly, and thank Ross for what it is doing for the country? Nonsense!
How the heck can any government make such a BooBoo?
How the heck can any people allow any government to make such a BooBoo to so detrimentally affect their livelihood of so many people is beyond me!!!!
Joseph de Maistre: wrote in 1811 “Every nation gets the government it deserves.”
Thomas Jefferson: The government you elect is the government you deserve.
Respectfully disagree with the first paragraph; People don’t sign up to attend a medical school for the “natural beauty and serenity” of the locale. Most importantly, a multi-billion corporation isn’t going to put in the effort to “relocate” just for temporary means. It’s permanent.
While I agree with your analysis, I believe that Skeritt has a China plan to reopen the school. He too has apartments renting in the area. There is going to be students in that school very soon. De man is a shrewd politician.
What that make it breaking news when the school is almost done
Why do I feel like I’ve been stabbed in the back?