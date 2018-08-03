UPDATE: Ross University to shut down operation in DominicaDominica News Online - Friday, August 3rd, 2018 at 8:36 AM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has told the nation that Ross University has taken a decision to leave Dominica.
Skerrit said in an address to the nation on Friday morning that very soon the university will announce its departure from the country.
This disclosure from the prime minister comes against the background of mounting speculation over the past several months as to whether Ross would return to Dominica after after the university, following the devastating passage of Hurricane Maria, relocated its operations to St. Kitts and the sate of Tennessee in the US.
Government received formal notification of Ross’s decision a few days ago.
“Since Hurricane Maria, the officials of Dominica have been in constant contact with officials from Ross to see how we could cushion the impact of Maria. Over the last ten months, we explored all options that one could think of in our discussions with Ross, At the end of the day, the officials of Ross, like any other business person, reserve and exercise the right of the shareholders and many interests to include but not limited to parents, students, faculty ans sponsors,” Skerrit remarked.
The prime minister directly attributes Ross’s departure from storm-battered Dominica, to the passage of Tropical Storm Erika and Hurricane Maria and insists that had it not been for these two weather systems, “there would never have been any consideration of Ross’s departure from Dominica.”
“Let us make it very clear that Ross loves Dominica and Dominica loves Ross,” Skerrit said pointing out that just about three years ago, the partnership agreement between Ross and The Dominica government was renewed for twenty-five more years.
He said he is satisfied that Ross “tried everything” to remain in Dominica and because of their continued “love and connection with Dominica,” they had agreed to keep open the door for the return of several aspects of their US five billion dollar operation. He said government is now positioning itself to take advantage of such opportunities in the future.
“However, notwithstanding our understanding of the decision, we made the point to them that the forty years of our association is not forty days and it’s only fair that in any marriage of forty years that if there is to be a parting of ways, there should be at least a sharing of the fruit of those forty years. Ross has agreed to this in principle and we are now at an advanced stage of negotiations as to how best Ross can thanks to Dominica for those forty years,” the prime minister revealed.
While admitting that it would be presumptious of him to anticipate what the final decision will be as the specifics were still being discussed, Skerrit said he and his team had made some very strong and reasonable suggestions that he hopes will be accepted by Ross University.
“Suffice to say that the first and foremost in my consideration was for Ross to leave a lasting tangible monument to the warmth of the friendship that existed between Dominica and Ross University…….secondly, Ross is into education. Ross has benefited hundreds of Dominicans over the years. So, henceforth ordinary Dominicans desirous of pursuing studies in medicine or related studies will continue to access the relevant scholarships at Ross University,”
The Prime Minister and his team are also seeking some “tangible assistance” from Ross for many businesses that will be negatively impacted by the University’s departure from Dominica to help those businesses re-position themselves in the economy.
Government plans to meet with the individuals affected and to discuss the future and to share with them the plans for them specifically and the country in general, the prime minister promised.
Below is a video of the entire address by the Prime Minister
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
112 Comments
waypapa August 3, 2018
You naturalized but Trump will be coming for you soon, where will you run? Lets hope the airport is build fast enough to take you home straight flight. People naturalized before you, born in America, contribute way more than you are getting the boot so take a sit.
Reply to this comment
Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0 viva mama Eugenia. August 3, 2018
That person who made this comment is living a lie. you probably maybe can’t even buy a ticket to come home so my advice to you is go to immigration in your area and let them report you.
Well-loved. Like or Dislike: Thumb up 9 Thumb down 0 mine August 3, 2018
see what happened in st. croix with hess , everything is for a time if is not you own is even worst. Only wicked people celebrate when sad thing happens.
I love these comments…they crack me up
Ok stop the crap. our government failed us badly, but stop the crap turn that place into a medical University Hospital..
“Skerrit said in an address to the nation on Friday morning that very soon the university will announce its departure from the country. ”
Guy that is not news to anybody with a small amount of commonsense; one does not have to be involve in rocket science to realize that shortly after Maria Ross left forever! Roosevelt you need to realize you are not God gift to the world; and in business, in order for a business to be successful in a country (both foreign and local) certain infrastructure must be in place.
Roosevelt sitting there looking depressed, miserable, and old cannot help you now! You are a notorious lair, it is only your lies and promises returning to haunt you and the idiots who keep voting for you. We are living in the twenty-first century in a modern world, yet Dominica is like a primitive place out of the common era!
Where is your ambition? You looked after your pocket while you neglect the country, the problem is you Roosevelt!
Lol, “When the people come to me and ask for money, what you want me to tell them go ask God”? Now you You singing a different song now! That day must come, nothing last forever….Remember that…………………More fore!
FARMING DEAD, ROSS DEAD….WHAT NEXT SKERRIT?
The uwp should in no way take this and make any political mileage in anyway. I think you guys will be very unpopular by doing that. Let’s come together and make Dominica great again. we need solid leadership that’s why we need change and it will be in the freedom party alone.
Well, the Sir Knight, the great Indian doctor of nothing Dr. Punjab has done it again; another institution has left the country!
Every business Roosevelt Skerrit met in operation in the country on becoming Prime Minister has either left or went into bankruptcy, only to be replaced with the sale of Dominica Diplomatic Passports, and regular travel passports.
Dominica under Roosevelt Skerrit is destroyed: I suppose now that Ross University is gone, the Labor Party zealots, the clowns who shower that idiot with prays are all going to get on their knees in the streets of Dominica, and those looking forward for their free ticket to fly home from wheresoever they are to vote for the dictator will get down on their knees and thank whichever God they serve for Roosevelt Skerrit!
Dominica is a backward place; Ross Students comes from all over the world, that is a reason to have an International Airport in the country, it is easier to get direct flight to St. Kitts, than…
we need another Breaking News in 2019. vote the freedom party alone.
Vodka with ice with a little orange juice. and there’s a cocktail called no ambition. you shouldn’t try it
post Maria I heard nothing from the Govt talking about what’s in place for the return of Ross students and I want to believe Ross University wanted to hear if anything was going to be in place and the plans we had in case of another Maria but no nothing was been said. shame to those involved in building Dominica. we can give each other maypwee in the House of Assembly but now what. Dominica shall rise from that but change is needed in every corner of society.
Well done, good job, Skerrit the destroyer
Reggie the Rottweiler say is UWP that write ross and tell them doh come back..
Reggie aquire all his wealth and own how many homes you think he give a jack about what happens. one thing I will say God is forever alive and knows all. So not for one minute anyone should think they’ll steal, misappropriate and think they’ll get away. only time Will tell Reggie. you have done nothing for the people of the North and favours just a few but Alleyne Carbon is in a better place but I wonder where will u be. mayshatay
Dumb… what about that idiot thats in power for 19 yrs,that have the country eating …..you have the guts and audacity to utter such rubbish when Dominica has the lowest minimum wage in the OECS.padner
thats a shame,allu really have fowl brain and came out from a fowls … to say labor cah twavay.Morrons
Labour power. Sing a new song IAN Douglas. Every rope has and end. TOO MUCH LIES AND FALSE PROMISES. I F ONLY MAMO WAS ALIVE . SHE WOULD CURSE SKERRIT
Viva ma Eugenia. The Iron Lady must be turning in her Grave.
The Iron Lady directed Dominicans to remove the UWP by any means….so yes… she must be turning in her grave now.
Indeed, it is a very sad day for Dominica. Who wants to rejoice over this? Such a person should be ashamed of themselves. Pointing fingers at each other not going to take us anywhere. The key here is comfort and not division. What the Labour and Workers Party should be doing is to ensure the people that they will bring better solutions to the situation. Point fingers at Skerrit doesn’t make any sense. Being in America for such a long time, I had the opportunity to pay off my mortgage in a timely manner before the hurricane. I really feeling sorry for the people who are still owing so much to the bank with the loans. I cannot say Ross haven’t been good to Dominica, this was just a business decision, bigger than Dominica.
Quick quack boy that pm just lie like he didn’t no sense January trying to fool people I hope those Dominicans eyes and ears that close will open it now skerrit must go wicked he is a failure to the nation
Our world will not end just because a medical school decides to relocate. Get a grip people.
The world is much more than this tiny island Dominica…..so u right. Our world will not end
I hope that right now the government will acknowledge the proposal made by Dr Ferreira couple years ago, to open another medical school on island.
Very unfortunate that Ross is leaving but we have to recognize the reasons why they have made this decision. The mere fact that the country was without communication for weeks while the families of the students wait in despair to hear from them. We were at the mercy of those who had satellite phones to transmit information around. Not even the government and law enforcement authorities had any means of communication. Finally, the inability of government to adequately assist Ross students and faculty, lead to this decision. I am extremely saddened for those who depended on Ross for their businesses.
I was expecting more information by now DNO
Skerritt and his inner circle knew of the sad news a long time ago.
The Prime Minister knew the sad news a long time ago. But, as usual he kept it among his inner circle so as to keep fooling his gullible supporters in Portsmouth and island wide. I hate to see them go. Nevertheless, it’s a clear demonstration of the incompetence displayed by the most corrupt government in the history of the nation.
The above may be the last straw to break his staunch supporters back who kept believing the lies and deceit he feeds them for their supper. As the IMF report stated, Dominica continues to be last in all economic development indicators worldwide, while the Laborites continue to praise his report card. Change is long overdue!!
The domino effect will soon begin!
Reply to this and state any domino effect you can think of as a direct result of Ross’ departure.
I see utility companies such as Domlec, FLOW, Digicel and DOWASCO losing significant revenue from the non-operational ROSS building itself and the students who would have used these services in the now EMPTY apartments.
I also see reduced revenue to LIAT as a direct result of the loss of the students flying to Dominica for studies.
What is your domino effect?
Now that Ross University is gone please Ian Douglas tell us which hymn will you now sing.
So is Ian Douglas that closed the Ross University?
Mr Douglas claimed in the recent sitting of the Parliament that things were doing so wonderfully well after Maria that he was forced to sing ” how great thou art ” so now that this has happened, what will he sing.
Another mountain
It’s a sad day for Dominicans. This is no laughing matter. Some citizens are going to be seriously hurt financially and emotionally by this decision. I heard part of the PM’s press conference this morning. Mr. Skerrit is inarticulate, incoherent and unconvincing. Public speaking is a huge dilemma for him. This should serve as a lesson going forward. No country should so heavily rely on a foreign business entity. One of the most unfortunate consequences of this ‘tragedy’, some government ministers and officials unconscionably have blamed the opposition for this fiasco. Unbelievable! This just serve to further divide an already fiercely politically fragmented country. This Divide and Rule strategy must end as it only tears the country apart. There is an urgent need for unity of purpose, cohesion of ideas, togetherness of our efforts to make Dominica rise from the ashes.
If this is the manner in which a Prime Minister speaks, my God no wonder why Dominica has gotten so many bad deals. But remember WikiLeaks told us that Skerrit is usually out of his depths when he is around educated people.I sm ashamed … am,am,am,am,am .I counted almost 30 times .
Where The Wicked Rule The People MOURN
This DLP is a Wicked and Evil Party!!
Ido, You said no country should heavily rely on a foreign business entity, Could you please explain what sort of country you talking about? Be more specific than that, Because far as I know all countries rely heavily on each other my friend for example selling export import materials etc please guide me into harbor thanks.
All countries depend on foreigners my friend. you’re just one of them barking. Viva ma Eugenia.
Kaval..just because Dominicans dealing with it doesn’t mean foreigners will…stop promising the airport build the airport already. I saw the news in Virginia and the students were complaining how difficult it was to leave Dominica to get home after Maria.
Good thing I naturalize
You naturalized but Trump will be coming for you soon, where will you run? Lets hope the airport is build fast enough to take you home straight flight. People naturalized before you, born in America, contribute way more than you are getting the boot so take a sit.
That person who made this comment is living a lie. you probably maybe can’t even buy a ticket to come home so my advice to you is go to immigration in your area and let them report you.
see what happened in st. croix with hess , everything is for a time if is not you own is even worst. Only wicked people celebrate when sad thing happens.
Sandford is in jail and Antigua is still alive. all the churches hindering development let me hear them now
Hope you stay where you are. full of …..
no news from the school yet directly
“We understand the Dominica government has made a statement this morning related to RUSM. At this time RUSM does not have any related announcement. Of course we want to keep all of our colleagues, students and faculty informed. Please join us for today’s scheduled 5PM ET webinar.”
– RUSM student
18 years and this is what we have gotten: death of the agri industry, anemic tourism with same ole attractions, a government that generated revenue through begging, DCP closed, retail stores closed, increased violent crimes especially murders, increased laziness and dependency, more civil servants dealing drugs than ever, gov and law enforcement involved in criminal activities like molestation and murder and still in office, a one man party with a bunch of puppets. He and minister from north in argument over daughter and the father cannot talk cause PM have dirt on him. Increased harrasment of our young women for monetary favours to get education, blaming of everything else for our incompetence, abuse of our national symbols, constitution, dignity, and churches. Maria was a clensing and it is just what is happening. In a country run by fools with no principles and where men think deception is wisdom the people will suffer. It is only a matter of time. The list goes on, wise up!!!!!!
Where The Wicked Rule The People Mourn!!
This DLP is a Wicked and Evil Party!!!
That is terrible news. The new owners of Ross has decided on profit – the insurance money – which is greater than the cost of repairs. Dominica Medical Board should withdraw it’s License and Accreditation immediately.
The lack of loyalty should be enough motivation for government to seize the campus & all property and make available to a successor Medical School. The medical school which was founded in 1978 by Robert Ross has created a history in Dominica which must be capitalized on to build another institution. Obviously the new owner must have found a new jurisdiction to grant accreditation to it’s institution.
The “Medical School of the Dominica State College” can operate on the Campus – the new school accredited and recognition by National Committee on Foreign Medical Education and Accreditation through the U.S. D of Edu, allowing American students to participate in the U.S. Federal Direct Student Loan Program, Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in…
Cha Cha your government failed. Sad puppy
It was your government that chased them of the island. This are business people and they were no longer prepared to put up with Skerrits nonsense. Only you red monkeys are still putting up with this corrupt and incompetent dictator.
Michael I don’t know what your motives are. I am not rejoicing over Ross decision to leave but clearly now they do no longer need approval from our medical board because they have gone and if our government seize their property what message does this give to other investors? You want us to be like Venezuela without toilet paper?
My motives are to create a new Medical school on the former Ross Campus; mind you the land is on “lease” to Ross. In 2003, RUSM was acquired by DeVry Education Group which has since renamed itself Adtalem Global Education. They all about PROFIT!
The medical university can also received state-specific accreditation from California, New York, New Jersey, Florida and other US states if properly represented. Besides getting accredited by Dominica Medical Board – it can seek and obtain the same from the National Committee on Foreign Medical Education and Accreditation through the U.S. Department of Education, allowing American students to participate in the U.S. Federal Direct Student Loan Program
Dominica Medical Board, the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and other Health Professions & the General Medical Council of Great Britain.
If Robert Roos could have done it – why can’t a government back medical school not do the same? We have the history,…
exactly. Some people just so stupid they don’t think before they speak. Hopefully the majority of Dominicans are not that stupid and will not support such a move if the government even suggests it
really a Dominican run medical school? Take a look at the Dominica state college, wash you foot and come policy.
It’s clear that Mr. Davis is looking at Dominica capitalizing on this downfall. Which I think is a great Idea. The country needs a proper medical field. This opportunity can be a tremendous improvement in the level of education Dominica provides for the up and coming science majors. No one can truly rejoice in the fact that Ross is leaving, knowing Dominica has invested a lot of it’s revenue into this foreign source of income. It is truly sad. But if this is the actual hard facts and reality we as Dominicans have to face, then we should truly capitalise. Let’s make the phrase ‘ as one door closes, another door opens ‘ hard reality and put it into action.
Lmfao………and when theb US sanction us for seizing a US company assets for no real reason what r we to do next?
I would hate to think that the Editor of DNO would put it’s thumbs on the scale of debate and not publish my follow-up comment. I give the benefit of the doubt & cite that maybe my follow comment is “lost” in the deluge of other comments and it is not an expression of bias by the Editors of DNO.
ADMIN: Thank you for your consideration. You may not have meant your comment to be funny but we appreciate the unintentional humour in this situation none the less. All your comments so far have been published. It was only temporarily “lost” in the deluge of other comments.
Sad day ( hang in there causin)
God gave us Dominicans all we need to prosper on the island. See how quickly everything came back to bloom. Stop complaining on every platform about the country. We’re putting too much negative energy out there. What you put out you will receive. Stop knocking down each other. Stop blaming every problem we have on someone else. Work hard. Push. Stay positive. Mind your business a bit more than that of others. Raise your kids right. Educate yourselves . Read more. We can survive and thrive if we step away from all the complaining and be more positive and work!
Nobody is complaining about Dominica. But we all are complaining about Skerrit. It’s his fault and his fault only that Ross has left. When do you all get this in your thick sculls??
I have always said that “”””Where be The Wicked Rule The People Mourn”””””…It was shameful and disgusting to hear the way my Prime Minister was searching for words as if he was a school drop out. Is the word “”am,,am,,,am,,”””,his biggest vocabulary term?Why is he so obsessed with this word?Is it a reflection of his dunceness? Well the only set of people who did not know that Ross had left, were the MISLEADER S of the DLP,but most of us knew,and this is because of the disgraceful and failed leadership of DLP.Everything they touch is perishing,and those of you who don’t believe that it’s a punishment from God, that’s fine ….The country is being mauled by God because our leadership is evil in every respect.
Where The Wicked Rule The People Mourn,!!!!
This DLP is a Wicked and Evil Party!!!
Skerrit we knew this was coming,and all the cards are falling down around you,this is your empty promises for the last 18 years,you should have built or upgraded the airport longtime ago,now all these people are left with all these thousand of dollars in loans to the banks,so i guess you will pay them of,all your lies are finally coming to light,i feel some what for the people but they should know how deceitful you are,use the cbi money to pay of the loans,also to many of the citizens,this is the result of putting one man in front of God,Dominica is doomed and the next few months will be total havoc in this once prosperous nation.God be with you all.
One of the main concerns of Ross was direct flights to Dominica and exorbitant expenses incurred from island hopping. Now they have moved to another regional country with an international airport. Less stress to the students and professors. All promises of an international airport is now too late.
Incompetence at its best. Go on Dominicans keep making excuses still. Let excuses fill the gap left by Ross. Tell these excuses to the people of Portsmouth who has loss upon loss. This is what happens when you put party and politicians before your own interests.
I see a fellow Dominican state ‘good riddance ‘ to Ross. Are we for real? Well Barbados and St. Kitts are saying ‘welcome’ and once again we are left scratching our heads. This is what happens when we do not hold our political leaders accountable.
Poor Erica and Maria, they are only the straws that broke the camel’s back.
All our smaller Caribbean sister countries have international airports, we have night landing, clap clap. A very sad day indeed. Boy we are not our parents’ generation
Normal service has resumed under this labor party foreclosure agency. Since the year 2000 businesses has been shutting down nonstop. people going out of business like crazy. For every 10 businesses closed 0 opens. Labor at their best. Skeritt needs to go to jail. He lied about Ross return, leading Dominicans into the wilderness. So they like it. take what all you get. Maybe this will smack some sense into Portsmouth people’s heads but then again that red cool aid they’ve been drinking might have brainwashed them so there’s no telling
I fully concur, endorse this comment
Well…. Ross took a decision in favour of the safety of their students.
Skerrit what is the truth behind Ross closure? Do you intend to replace it with a casino? Did Ross’s go because of Maria or, they were forced out? Did anyone violate Ross agreement to continue in Dominica indefinitely? Was Ross forced out because of we we’re not comfortable with the American presence that we’re seen as spies? Skerrit please tell us the truth because your statement this morning is very depressing to many of us just as we were depressed the day after Maria.
Least he could have done is wait until Ross has officially informed its staff.
Dominicans non stop negativity caused this. Y’all still on every platform complaining about every last thing! What you put out there returns to you. Before Maria complaints..after Dominicans decided to destroy their economy by looting like crazy…after they looted they complained no jobs..no food..no supplies …now what y’all really think caused this people to leave. The students loved the island. They were safer here than on any other island. They invested in the island look at their compound…You think they really wanted to leave?? Nah the energy on this island just so dam negative for no real reason…Y’all put this out there…so we reaping it. I feel sorry for those who depended heavily on this school…what now??? Now Dominicans actually getting ….to complain about….so…1…2…3…GO!
Unadulterated and stinking garbage!!! Your noisome vapours in support of Skerrit are polluting level headed thinking Dominicans. It’s because of corrupt and bad leadership by DLP,facilitated and fuelled by you and your I’lks, who are blinded and steeped in mental slavery.Skerrit never had,and will never have what it takes to be a Prime Minister,and we are paying dearly for that
Where The Wicked Rule, The People Mourn
This DLP is a Wicked and Evil Party.
We complain about the dictator and that is our God given right. We can not allow this man to ruin our island completely. What is going to happen to all of these rental properties for the students now?
The ticket prices and connecting flights were too expensive.
Wow….u must have peanuts for your brain..fool
This is indeed a sad news for Dominica, it reminds me of when the great economic depression was felt in certain countries, investments were at a rise prior and then after this home owners and landlords who would have built their home in a way to facilitate this, they suffered a great loss. A lot of people are going to feel tough economic pressure from this, I am not one for relocation, but I think this might be a good time to consider opportunities abroad, even if it’s for a short time to help out with immediate expenses. My heart grieves for the people of Dominica, in particular Ports Mouth
ahhhhhh boy we not ready yet smh very sad
Dominica under Skerrit, is a country built on lies and deception and one never knows what to believe until they actually see with their eyes. This Skerrit is about politics first and to hell with country. The man looks for glory and praise in everything and I wouldn’t be surprised if this announcement is another one. He likes to destroy and crush the hopes of Dominicans and after they are crushed he runs back with socalled resurrection story so he could be seen as ‘How great thou art’, just as we saw last month with the state college when he created a very bad image of the school and their debt and Dr. Peter should be held responsible only to run back days later to promote Peters as ambassador at large. I don’t believe a thing this man says, just as I don’t believe a thing Satan the father of lies says.
Where The Wicked Rule, The People MOURN!!!
THIS DLP IS A WICKED AND EVIL PARTY.
Ross didn’t leave because of Hurricane Maria…. Ross as well as others before it (DCP, etc) left because of mismanagement of the economy. The hurricane was a justifiable reason. In other words, they didn’t want the government to look like imbeciles! When politicians lie, the people may endure/tolerate it, but businesses won’t – they like stability and accountability.
I happened to listen to our P.M.’s address on the radio announcing the departure of Ross university today. and I have never heard such a rambling, disjointed speech from someone who is supposed to be our leader. Quite frankly, it was an embarrassment. This is a sad day for Dominica. Ross called Skerrit’s bluff and the citizens of Dominic, especially in Portsmouth are the losers. It is not Skerrit, who is on the breadline. Yes Maria did not help but many of the issues date from before that. Now Skerrit is talking about sharing the fruits with Ross. What fruits? I just pray and hope that he is not referring to them bequeathing their local b assets to him and his friends because he will have something else coming, especially after antagonising and disrespecting Ross.
You are very ingreatful and very unpetrotic Dominican this is nothing to rejoice about or blame .Do you know why they decide to leave…..
@Dominica to de Bone
Please re-read “UKDominican” comment, then read your reply to the comment and you will understand why I think your name should be “Idiot to de bone”.
Ahm, ahm, ahm, ahm… that’s how the man talks. And that’s what we get as PM of our country.
This is what happens when you stand “Pat” fool the ignorant and fail to keep up with the times and your competitors. Skerrit can continue to fool the Red Supporters after every overseas trip and pretend to be Santa Clause, but those in the know see through his gimmick. We need that airport like yesterday or else we will cease to be relevant. What lies will you tell this time honcho?
That’s not breaking news
see how much damage that this dictator has caused Dominica in his 20 years reign
Of course it’s breaking news!
the breaking news would have been where, so indeed that is not breaking news
resilience. Lets see how we bounce back.
I looked at this man smiling and laughing in making this statement, the worst news to ever hit Dominica in ages even worst than Maria in my books. Look at how Ian Douglas was and also Austrie sitting next to the PM it was indeed sickening….I hate these people so much for this you dont know. The government knew what was happening and did not say a word to the people, Ian Douglas is a damn fool coming and talk nonsense bout Ross coming back in september then said January WDF is wrong with these people, one set of people making all the money in Dominica CBI. Wait till this CBI kicks us in our a** with all these foreigners with our passport all over the world. Dominca Fininshing under this Labour Government. Beg they want everybody to beg wicked race of people….Vote them out and let them answer to all what they did to my Dominica. The same Hartley Henry giving advice to Skerrit, now Ross in Barbados, the PM is being controlled by these people for their own benefit
Night WATCH Man i feel you,the people are getting what they deserve,they have placed this man in front of our Creator,Skerrit has abused the people of Dominica,but words come back to bite them,let them suck salt now,one day for them one for us,Skerrit is a liar.
The inevitable has happened. Hold that monster of a prime mistake named Skeritt for this because he is the one that constantly promised they would return
Thanks to that B***h.. MARIA!!!
No, it’s not because of the hurricane, the hurricane just made it easier. But what benefit is there for them to operate in Dominica when BArbados will be cheaper for them
While I am expecting the usual backlash and political BS that flows freely on this forum, the questions to ask is this:
1) What demands did Ross place upon Dominica to facilitate their return?
2) What assurances were they wanting/demanding that made a return unlikely
3) Is it possible that Hurricane Maria simply provided a pretext for a conversation/reason/decision that has been had many times over the past 40 years?
It’s easy to blame Government or anyone involved, but without the full knowledge of their reason for not returning we’re only making noise. They are a business and businesses make decisions for their own interests, not for the countries they reside in, no matter how long the stay or history.
Spoken like a true business person. I can also ask the following questions:
1. What incentives were we willing to offer to entice them to stay?
2. Were there any contingency planning done if our government felt that they would eventually leave?
3. What happens to property owners and investors who are left holding the debt from construction of apartments?
4. Who owns the property and are there plans to entice another medical school to occupy the space and commence operations on the island?
Property owners and investors who built apartments will need to find new tenants – from where? Who knows. That’s unfortunately just business. Perhaps the government of Dominica can bail them out – but it isn’t going to be Ross’ responsibility to take care of them.
Why was the government so cagey about the matter even in parliament?
Why a high powered team politicians and Civic minded individuals not put in place to meaningfully negotiate with Ross?
Why are roads,hospitals and airport placed on the back burner by DLP when these seem to have been issues,?
This is an intransparent government who treat the people disrespectfully,so the true reasons will only be know when they leave office .I make no excuses for evil minded people.
Where The Wicked Rule The People Mourn
This DLP is a Wicked and Evil Party
Is not when you get a free house and 3,000.00 you have to say “Labour Ka Twaive”. Is when the party does thing that benefit us all AS A COUNTRY not just you. International air port, a factory, etc,Is not because you get a 5000,00 in your pocket means it’s the best government. Things have to be done to benefit the ENTIRE country, not cause you because you’re his friend or supporters. I keep saying our air access in Dominica is poor, garbage, that is not attractive. And do not DARE blame the hurricane, that was always in the coming, the hurricane just give them the excuse/reason they needed to go, is like having an old roof you know you have to change but as the hurricane pass you just get the “strength” you need to do it.
I hope Ian go and stay in those rooms he called being “Even better than rooms you find in North America”.
Well Ross not coming back, Zor…look at a blow banks, restaurants and land lords going to get. Labour Ka Twavie but not what they supposed to be…
That was the next Leader of the Opposition speaking. Seriously. Lennox can as well give him the key to the office.
This news is the worst… A government that running this country for 18 years.. because of there failure to develop this country and to fix this country after Erica and Maria… you see why this 18million dollar bring was not a priority.. now who didn’t see will see… who didn’t hear will feel… Labour party failure to this country.
Gulp! Almost chocked on my water.
I am hurt, for my country and for my people.
This is a heavy one.
I pray for my country! like Phoenix from the ashes one sweet day, you will rise!
The flag should be flown at half mass today. This is a very very sad day for Dominica. God help us.
A State funeral for Ross would be in order.
The onus now Mr. Skerrit, will be on you to tell Dominicans why you were not pro active in implementing the measures that Ross asked you to put into effect long before Maria.
That’s a feather out for the DLP in the next elections. You sir, are proving to be just as inept as your detractors are portraying you on social media.
Every disappointment is a blessing. For too long Ross has been shaking down Dominica for concessions and making unreasonable demands on this impoverished island. We will survive and come back stronger.
Good riddance Ross, go in peace.
People like u keep fooling yourselves till death like a frog who doesn’t even know it’s being boiled alive u keep adjusting your fantasy thinking to adapt to this labor party foolishness
The dynamics that caused them to leave still remain. You guys actually think that, renaming Melville Hall Airport with expensive flights to Dominica and poor connection was the answer. There is no night life and any business ideas or project that conflicts with a few wealthy families on the island are immediately killed. Keep drinking Skerrit’s Kool Aid.
Wow……..are any of your family members employed by Ross? Did you build any apartments in hope that they would be occupied by Ross?
I’ve seen some economically illiterate comments in my day, but this might be the worst one ever on DNO. I suppose it’s very appropriate that even your name is backwards.
The inevitable has happened. Sorry for those that wil suffer financially but who cannot hear will feel. I want to hear what those dumb laborats have to say who were in their own fantasy world thinking that “Ross would soon return”. This decision by Ross to leave the island was long coming. Maria just sped up the process. Maria was never the main reason as Dominca has always lacked the infrastructure, night life, activities, cheap prices, casino, strip clubs, etc to sustain the modern day American demands. Let me hear them dummy still say labor ka travay after they have been so slow and uncaring in their recovery efforts after Maria. Dominicans should ignore this monster named Skeritt and hold him accountable for misleading them into the darkness again and again because he constantly promised and repeated like an old broken record that Ross would be back.
The bottom line is Ross have a responsibility to look out for the safety, welfare and comfort of its students. That includes being able to evacute quickly and safely in time of emergency. Dominica does not and did not give that assurance. Dominicans should ask themselves a question. I know you have been here calling out the BS this gov been doing. If our government had held these principles to its people we would be in a better spot. It has been about them politicians with thier lies and deception marginalization and belittling of its people. A pm that claims he so love his people and his people love him yet he drives around with more security than fort knox like he shielded from someone. Dominicans will get more to come if they don’t wise up. A resillient country can only be accomplished when people are ressilliant and can take care of themselves.
Breaking news???? Nope. Stale news. It was inevitable as death. I have just listened to the PM’s address and it was ambiguous at best, in regard to the way forward. He referenced some request made to Ross but he can’t say what it is. And I’m sure the press will not ask.
Just imagine in one swoop 30 percent of our GDP gone and the very volatile CBI brings in 50 percent of out national income. Where does that leave us? Wake up people.
Ross fairly recently signed a 25 year renewal contract, so I’m sure Skerrit is wheeling and dealing to get as much as he can for breech of contract. The sad thing is whatever deal is made, will the country benefit from it or just him or him and his cronies? Remember this carefully – there is a lot of money coming from this and he needs to be held accountable, which is why he’s saying he can’t say. This will make his personal pockets bulge even more. He doesn’t give a …. about the country.
so all this time were the initial statements made were untruths or were they just afraid of the re-precautions on the island????when will the decision making governing Dominica come out straight????