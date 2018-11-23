BREAKING NEWS: Killing in PortsmouthDominica News Online - Friday, November 23rd, 2018 at 10:48 AM
Dominica News Online (DNO) can confirm that there has been a killing in Portsmouth.
DNO understands that police are on the lookout for the suspect.
Details are sketchy at the moment.
We will have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
This would be the10th. homicide in Dominica so far this year, of which 8 by shooting. Zig we have a population of 70,000 this would give us a muder rate of 14.3
After we hear of all these homicides, I want some of you to come here and say our population is less than 100,000, therefore the stats that highlight the number of homicides per 100,000 people does not apply to us.
I remember growing up in the seventies when any homicide in Dominica was a very big deal. I remember when an older woman was raped and killed on Cork Street back in the seventies, that was the talk of the country. Now you barely hear a peep after a murder.
Sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. I hope that the perpetrator is caught , tried, locked away and never sees the sun again. Crime is everyone’s business don’t politicize it. All of civil society and the government have to fight much harder to reduce these senseless homicides. No one individual or one institution can do it alone. It will take the collective efforts of every citizen to reduce these killings to negligible levels. Again, profound sympathy to all the relatives of the dearly departed.
Do you have any suggestions because government cannot combat crime not in this century it’s not in Dominica alone crime committing no-one likes hearing about it but it’s not in d.a alone
wow dem things becoming constant in d.a man, what is the government doing to combat these increases in crime?