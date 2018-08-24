BREAKING NEWS: Shooting incident at Morne ProsperDominica News Online - Friday, August 24th, 2018 at 11:38 PM
Information reaching DNO indicates that a man was shot in the thigh at Morne Prosper. He has since been admitted to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he is presently nursing his injuries.
DNO will continue to follow this story.
