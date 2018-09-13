The state of emergency and accompanying curfew which were declared by the Government on Wednesday September 12th ahead of the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Isaac, have been lifted with effect from 9:00 PM today September 13, 2018.

Prime Minister Skerrit made the announcement earlier tonight at press briefing held at the Financial Centre.

“The Chief of Police has advised me on the lifting of the curfew at 9:00 PM tonight, September 13, and I have accepted his advice and we will be advising His Excellency the President of this…and…we have advised His Excellency, the President of this and so effective 9:00 PM tonight, the curfew and the state of emergency shall be lifted on Dominica,” the prime minister stated.

The announcement follows the discontinuation of a Tropical Storm Warning for Dominica as Tropical Storm Isaac which threatened to impact the island today, has moved away into the Caribbean Sea.

The Prime Minister explained that the state of emergency and curfew were necessary to protect lives and property and to allow for the emergency and essential services to be able to carry out their duties unimpeded, in order to provide better, more efficient services to citizens.

Skerrit also ordered all public officers to report to work on Friday September 14 adding, “And of course, I am almost certain those in the private sector will report to work as well.”

Teachers and supporting school staff have also been asked to report to work on Friday and students will be allowed to remain home on Friday but are expected to be back in school on Monday September 17, 2018.

“And the only reason why we are allowing the students to stay home is that some schools have been used as shelters and we want to have them sanitized for school on Monday,” the prime minister explained. “But had it not been for that, every child in Dominica would have been at school tomorrow.”

Skerrit also said that by and large, Dominica had been spared the ravages of Tropical Storm Isaac and that there was not much major damage to infrastructure.

“There’ve been no reports of any injuries, no reports of any deaths, no reports of any major damage to infrastructure except in Geneva where one abutment was undermined…the minister has instructed his staff to go in there tomorrow morning to have this corrected,” he noted.

The prime minister also mentioned the occurrence of “one or two minor slides” along the E.O. Leblanc Highway which he said did not cause any major traffic issues.