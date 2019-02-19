Two drivers were injured when two school buses collided in the Kalinago Territory on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident occurred in an area of the Territory called Pointe. The buses involved are from the Salybia and the Sineku schools.

One driver was trapped in one of the buses from the waist down and had to be cut out of the vehicle. He has been taken to hospital.

The fate of the students who were traveling in the buses is unknown at this time; so is the cause of the accident.