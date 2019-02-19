BREAKING NEWS: Two drivers injured in school bus collision in Kalinago TerritoryDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 19th, 2019 at 4:15 PM
Two drivers were injured when two school buses collided in the Kalinago Territory on Tuesday afternoon.
The accident occurred in an area of the Territory called Pointe. The buses involved are from the Salybia and the Sineku schools.
One driver was trapped in one of the buses from the waist down and had to be cut out of the vehicle. He has been taken to hospital.
The fate of the students who were traveling in the buses is unknown at this time; so is the cause of the accident.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
I hear Dey say, de devil dow do nofing for nofing .
lets hope everyone fine.
allu fink it easy ?
westay lar