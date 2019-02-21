UPDATE: UWP condemns attack against Anika Charles; accuses DLP of ‘throwing her under the bus’Dominica News Online - Thursday, February 21st, 2019 at 11:16 AM
Leader of the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) Lennox said at news conference on Thursday that his party condemns the attack on former Dominica Labour Party (DLP) candidate for the Marigot Constituency Anika Charles.
Less than 24 hours after being announced as a candidate at the DLP’s recent Delegate’s Conference held in Londonderry, Charles withdrew from the political race due to what Prime Minister Skerrit described as a “salacious, vicious and downright nasty campaign” which was launched against her immediately after her endorsement.
Although he did not mention the source of the attack, it is believed that Skerrit was referring to a highly critical and derogatory voice note about Charles which was circulating on social media.
“This young lady is my family. We emphasize with her; we stand with her. We condemn the attacks on her which only surfaced because she answered the call to public service,” Linton said while addressing the news conference which was held at the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) building on Thursday.
He also said that his party is “very disappointed” with the speed with which Charles was thrown under the bus by the DLP.
“We are very disappointed with the speed with which she was thrown under the bus by the labour party at the same time that the labour party leader was pledging to stand by another female labour party candidate about whom certain allegations and suggestions of unsuitability were also making the rounds,” Linton explained. “The discrimination in a matter involving someone from Marigot is glaring and we cannot, but take note. This is not good for Dominica.”
“Marigot lives matter too, change is a must it is not an option,” Linton declared.
The UWP leader also distanced the party from the attacks made on the former DLP candidate, stating that his party “had absolutely nothing” to do with it.
“The Prime Minister knows for example, that it was members from his Dominica Labour Party in Marigot who launched a campaign against his chosen candidate for the Marigot constituency prior to his announcement on February 17th 2019,” he argued.
Linton went on to say that the Prime Minister also knows that the controversial voice note had nothing to do with the UWP either.
“Yet, he maliciously put the blame on us for the unfortunate situation that affected Anika Charles and her family over the past week,” he remarked.
UWP president, Senator Isaac Baptiste also gave some remarks at the news conference in which he stressed that his party respects the dignity of all and rejects all forms of character assassination, especially by politicians and their political operatives regardless of which party they represent.
But you forget to tell us or say to us how you going to achieve or finance those dreams and promises, Uncle. You think is so baley does grow?!
The Sipin doctors at it again but it will not work.We all know the UWP concocted the whole scheme.That is their MO
Don’t talk rubbish! Skerrit got it wrong and you red ants blame UWP for it.
Boy good thing talk is cheap and believe it or not if wishes were horses every beggar would ride.
Not one word was mentioned about how those dreams would be met or achieved.
Keep on dreaming Little BLUE BOY.
This boils down to careful screening of candidates. It is the duty of the DLP to conduct proper vetting of their candidates. Hope this serves as a learning lesson.
Linton , you are a hypocrite. This guy was really nasty with what was said and it was because she was a candidate of the DLP, if he knew this things as he said when is after her name was mentioned she was attacked. Remember of what was said of young women doing for the county’s purse.
Mr. Linton
This is a good come-back. You are the most honorable person to be PM in Dominica.
NB: Work on your people skills.
I listened to the voice mail and it seemed to me that it is a family matter and not a political matter. I think the narrator said that lady calls him Uncle. So as in our politically infected island especially now with elections in the air, everything is political–even the sunrise and sunset. How much progress can we make individually and collectively? We are infected You’all – we are not well at all – we are sick and ailing and need help desperately.
Labour Party has led the way in this style of gutter politics ..The records are there for all to hear . It is sham
eful and disgusting .It evens happens in our parliament…Just put a microphone near Reggie’s mouth or Skerrit’s mouth .So disgusting!!!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
Lenox Lenton, you’re the only one who believes in your lies. Your hypocrisy is appalling. I do expect to see how % and views expressed will praise the clown. Get a life and a contributing member of society.
Well said Linton, you show Statesmanship over the little-boy PM with tantrums!
The attacks on the UWP political candidate for st Joseph by Minister Austrie and others set the tone of total humiliation of ladies contesting elections in the country….the PM know how to use and discard women like the lady candidate of Wesley …and Minister Blanchard who was due to contest the Roseau north seat …..as he did with Gloria Shillingford of wesley ….now dismissing of Charles less than 24 hours after announcement… …
The ego centric calculation of Skerritt to gain a chorus of a woman fan club chosen to say hail to the Emperor …is a calculated use of women for pleasure of the leader ….this narcissistic exploitation of women in cabinet is accepted as normal ….investigation into the ladies chosen by the PM as leaders in our country will give evidence which may well be a product for tabloids and gives evidence of a nation which has shamed itself into accepting harems and concubinage as a mess of Portage and crumbs from the table of the master
I agree, I have no idea why people blaming UWP for this and that. The person who made that voice note not even in Dominica…muchless for UWP to have had a hand in this.
Mr Linton just proved that he is the best man to run the country
A man who doesn’t know how to apologise, after referring to young women as prostitutes he did not even have the decency to apologise or even say he was misunderstood. He just doubled down and in a very arrogant way spelt the word prostitution …
The qualification required for employment to be a pump attendant at one of the gasoline stations in Canefield is a total of at least 4 cxc subjects. Mr. Linton is not qualified to full in this position so does he has the qualifications to represent the people of Dominica?
When he was the top journalist bringing you all news, was he qualified then? And when he was hosting the “what about ” programme and he even interviewed the now prime minister, none of you all questioned his qualifications. As he come into politics all of you concerned with is grades
But wait awhile but.All I heard in that vicious attack on the Ladies character was about the YEP and you now come with.a counter attack on the DIP.What hypocrisy!!
Mr.Linton i believe and trust that the UWP has no associate with this,the gentlemen was really nasty and this should not be no matter what,politics is very dirty in our country,sad how we view people if they are not affiliated with a party.The Labour Party has said some demising words towards other candidates and it is absolutely wrong.
I am still labor but I deal with truth and not partisan. Honestly speaking UWP did not attack Ms. Anika Charles. From the time Ms. Charles whom I know and respect was announced by Mr. Skerrit as the DLP candidate for Marigot, right there and then questions were raised about Ms. Charles by laborites present. The first statement made by a laborite was, “PM mad man.” UWP never publicly attacked Ms. Charles. Now supporters of the UWP that know Ms. Charles may have called her out but how can I blame them for doing so? The PM did not do his due diligence and, he should not be the one to pick a candidate for the people since it is the people that know the people from the community. So while I understand the leadership of UWP condemning personal attack on Ms. Charles or any person that wants to run for public office, I must admit PM Skerrit put the lady in that because he failed to do his job. That’s why before two people get married there are usually 3 announcements made.