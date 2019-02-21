Leader of the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) Lennox said at news conference on Thursday that his party condemns the attack on former Dominica Labour Party (DLP) candidate for the Marigot Constituency Anika Charles.

Less than 24 hours after being announced as a candidate at the DLP’s recent Delegate’s Conference held in Londonderry, Charles withdrew from the political race due to what Prime Minister Skerrit described as a “salacious, vicious and downright nasty campaign” which was launched against her immediately after her endorsement.

Although he did not mention the source of the attack, it is believed that Skerrit was referring to a highly critical and derogatory voice note about Charles which was circulating on social media.

“This young lady is my family. We emphasize with her; we stand with her. We condemn the attacks on her which only surfaced because she answered the call to public service,” Linton said while addressing the news conference which was held at the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) building on Thursday.

He also said that his party is “very disappointed” with the speed with which Charles was thrown under the bus by the DLP.

“We are very disappointed with the speed with which she was thrown under the bus by the labour party at the same time that the labour party leader was pledging to stand by another female labour party candidate about whom certain allegations and suggestions of unsuitability were also making the rounds,” Linton explained. “The discrimination in a matter involving someone from Marigot is glaring and we cannot, but take note. This is not good for Dominica.”

“Marigot lives matter too, change is a must it is not an option,” Linton declared.

The UWP leader also distanced the party from the attacks made on the former DLP candidate, stating that his party “had absolutely nothing” to do with it.

“The Prime Minister knows for example, that it was members from his Dominica Labour Party in Marigot who launched a campaign against his chosen candidate for the Marigot constituency prior to his announcement on February 17th 2019,” he argued.

Linton went on to say that the Prime Minister also knows that the controversial voice note had nothing to do with the UWP either.

“Yet, he maliciously put the blame on us for the unfortunate situation that affected Anika Charles and her family over the past week,” he remarked.

UWP president, Senator Isaac Baptiste also gave some remarks at the news conference in which he stressed that his party respects the dignity of all and rejects all forms of character assassination, especially by politicians and their political operatives regardless of which party they represent.