BREAKING NEWS: Well-known Dominican lawyer arrested outside courtroomDominica News Online - Thursday, November 22nd, 2018 at 11:47 AM
Prominent Dominican lawyer, Henry Shillingford, has been arrested outside the courtroom in Roseau.
Reports are that Shillingford, who is no stranger to the police, may have knocked down a barrier set up by the police.
Later, in the gallery, Shillingford and ASP Lincoln Corbette were in a physical confrontation in the full view of policemen and prison inmates.
On several occasions, he shouted verbal comments at Corbette telling him ” what happened to your ice cream parlor…you soft like vanilla…”
He was handcuffed and taken to police headquarters on the instruction of Police Chief Daniel carbon who was present.
12 Comments
Don’t Cry for me Argentina..Henry Shillingford Ain’t afraid..and more Dominicans will rise up..sick and Tired of this injustice in the country…
He is one of the best when it comes to hurling classic insults too..like some poetic ish!!..Hahahaa..
” what happened to your ice cream parlor…you soft like vanilla…”
Henry man, I understand your frustration bro. but this does not help, honestly control that famous temper of yours and don’t give them a pretext to start arresting people. Some of the police are with us, trust me.Thank you.
Haha Henry have pahol eh. Look a rebel if I’ve ever seen one. I wonder what they arrest him for.
Is that a security officer or a police in the blue shirt? He is so ashamed he cannot hold his head up. the policemen should be ashamed of themselves. Tell Skeritt go do his dirty work HIS DAMN self!!! Only in Dominica!!
Soft like Vanilla, ebeh.
Tripple K or one of those nonscence bands/ singers just get their new song.
When you have a corrupt and polluted country and leaders are scared that they are not longer wanted by the people,they use force to stay in office…DLP shall soon be voted out .
amen to that corrupt govenment
Thats utter BS thankfully the exchange was caught on video. You UWP people like to incite violence then claim victimization not so??? HS was accting like an ass period and being a total disgrace as an officer of the court!!! As a young attorney I am disgusted by his behavior and profanity laced behavior this has become the modus operandi of the UWP
“Many more will have to suffer, many more will have to die , don’t ask me why !’ Bob Marley. https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/bobmarley/naturalmystic.html
” what happened to your ice cream parlor…you soft like vanilla…” LOL boy look kix DOMINICA
Ay that 1 take me lol
Everything is gee gee gee but LOL I laughing tooo.. ayeee I love my ppl inno…that’s one for calypso or triple kay #softlikevanilla