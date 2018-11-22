Prominent Dominican lawyer, Henry Shillingford, has been arrested outside the courtroom in Roseau.

Reports are that Shillingford, who is no stranger to the police, may have knocked down a barrier set up by the police.

Later, in the gallery, Shillingford and ASP Lincoln Corbette were in a physical confrontation in the full view of policemen and prison inmates.

On several occasions, he shouted verbal comments at Corbette telling him ” what happened to your ice cream parlor…you soft like vanilla…”

He was handcuffed and taken to police headquarters on the instruction of Police Chief Daniel carbon who was present.