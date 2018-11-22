Shillingford being escorted away by the police

Prominent Dominican lawyer, Henry Shillingford, has been arrested outside the courtroom in Roseau.
Reports are that Shillingford, who is no stranger to the police, may have knocked down a barrier set up by the police.
Later, in the gallery, Shillingford and ASP Lincoln Corbette were in a physical confrontation in the full view of policemen and prison inmates.
On several occasions, he shouted verbal comments at Corbette telling him ” what happened to your ice cream parlor…you soft like vanilla…”
He was handcuffed and taken to police headquarters on the instruction of Police Chief Daniel carbon who was present.