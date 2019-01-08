Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, is explaining why Dominica is doing much better than Barbuda in its recovery efforts following Hurricane Maria and Irma in 2017.

Over one-year ago, Dominica was hit especially hard by Hurricane Maria while Irma, one of the fiercest Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded, made landfall in Barbuda, leaving the island uninhabitable.

A latest ECLAC report claimed that Dominica was doing much better than other Caribbean islands.

“I am very happy for Dominica. When you look at the devastation that took place between Maria and Erika, they needed all the help that they could get,” Browne said.

He said the difference is that the people of Dominica had their property insured unlike Barbudans.

“I believe that between insurance proceeds and other support that they received, Dominica could have seen easily an influx of maybe one hundred million dollars in revenue and they also have a strong CIP program stronger than ours,” Browne added.

He said Dominica is in a position to rebuild more rapidly than Barbuda for many other reasons.

“In Dominica, home owners would have drawn down on the insurance and would have been able to rebuild. They would have the local labor as well and we don’t have that in Barbuda,” he said.

The Antigua and Barbuda prime minister said his country failed to receive enough relief funding.

“We didn’t get a lot of relief money. When you look at Barbuda with two thousand people and Dominica with eighty thousand people, the amount of money would have been minuscule,” he said.