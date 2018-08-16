Saint Jean praises students’ CSEC performance despite Hurricane MariaDominica News Online - Thursday, August 16th, 2018 at 7:26 AM
Education Minister, Petter Saint Jean, has said that the brutality of Hurricane Maria was not enough to wash away the determination or to drown the resolve of the country’s young people.
Saint Jean was delivering remarks at a press conference held at the Financial Center on Wednesday.
According to him, education is on the rise in Dominica.
“This year’s results come exactly 332 days following the most catastrophic Hurricane in our recorded history and, given the large scale of destruction, I am delighted to note that the brutality of Hurricane Maria was not enough to wash away the determination or to drown the resolve of our young people,” he said.
Saint Jean noted also that last week he read with some concern, reports of under performance of students at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination across the region, the headline indicating that 11,000 students had failed to attain a passing grade in any subject area.
“Considering the stressful conditions under which our students did the examinations I actually panicked at the thought of our results,” he said. “Since then the analysis done by the officials of my ministry reveal that despite the odds, our students have performed most creditably.”
He said the students had made Dominicans “exceedingly proud” and lauded their determined efforts as a resounding testimony of the strength of the Dominican people.
“They triumphed over the lack of electricity in the remote areas and the urban settings,” he pointed out. “No access to internet and the stress associated with the recovery process and indeed, they have achieved success.”
With a performance which is 12 percent above the regional average, Saint Jean described the students’ success as an inspiration to the country and demonstration, that even in the face of adversity, hard work can win out.
“We heard from the analysis that out of the 33 subjects that our students sat only 2 subjects were below the regional average,” he noted. “That to my mind is commendable.”
He added, “ I believe we can use this positive aspect of our students’ performance as a springboard for continued interventions that target their competences in literacy and numeracy to set them on the right path to academic success.”
Meantime, Public Relations Manager of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), Cleveland Sam, said when the region looked at Dominica last year after the devastation of Hurricane Maria, he didn’t think that anyone could imagine that these results could have been this good.
He said CXC continues to stand by territories in time of disaster.
Sam congratulated the Ministry of Education, the schools, parents and students in Dominica for such excellent results.
5 Comments
Petter you are part of the problem.Why are you silent on the Ross issue.
The brutality of Hurricane Maria was also not enough to wash away the determination of Skeritt and his wolf pack of satanic dogs to drown the resolve of the country’s population. Thanks to the manmade disaster known as the labor government, this brutality was inflicted on the masses a long time ago, even before Maria. You Mr. St. Jean should recognize it will be a great shame that this lazy government has no worthwhile careers to offer the climate resilient students after their outstanding academic performances. NEP perhaps? Can’t pay the rent with that, neither can you take it to the bank
I congratulate these students for their success at the CSEC. However, as I read of their success the heavier my heart gets for them because these kids don’t realize that Skerrit and his government have litterally destroyed their future which was once again confirmed when the government allowed Ross University to shut down in Dominica. With my heavy heart as I listen to the minister the first question that came to my minid is if these young people watch TV and if yes, if they learning the right thing. I say so because earlier this year we saw a fatal school shooting in Florida but it was students all over the US that gathered in very large protest action to demand that their elected members do more to protect them. With the closure of Ross I expected our students at some point either before the presentation to hit the streets with protest because it’s not the future of his children since they are Americans but their future that Skerrit’ and his cabinet put in trouble. We too weak man
Petter zor toe sot, the children had no internet no tv no lights outside, no jam, no roads what you expect?All they could do for entertainment is study.
Saint Jean it is alright to praise our students for their CSEC performance. But as Minister responsible for education what do you say about Ross Medical school you and your incompetent government cause to flee Dominica after 40 years here and 3 years into a contract that was renewed for 24 more years? Do you realize that some of these students no matter how well they did, have one place less to apply for a medical scholarship and one place less to apply for a good job? Your government have FAILED these children miserably and you all should do the honorable thing and resign immediately