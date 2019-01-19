It was a bright three-quarter moon that shorn down on the front of the Colihaut Government School last night (Friday January 18th) but the big crowd in the surrounding schoolyard was clearly “over the moon”. They had just had their own preview (ahead of tomorrow’s Premiere) of Alwin Bully’s new film, Oseyi and the Masqueraders and were clearly delighted.

The Program opened with three drummers and a single Bann Mové dancer who set the mood for the sense of mystery that surrounds this tradition and the movie itself. Throughout all of this 29-minute short film the audience responded with cheers and squeals of delight as they recognized themselves and lifestyles, speech patterns and body language that are used respectfully in this entertaining and insightful flick. It is a coming-of-age story set against the back drop of the African masking carnival tradition of Bann Mové.

Fourteen-year old Pacquette Langlais who plays the title character “Oseyi” said that he learnt a lot about acting and how seriously it has to be taken if you are to convince the audience of your emotions. Kurell Vidal, who plays Oseyi’s mother, said that she would certainly do another movie if invited. The audience also enjoyed Francis Severin’s deep rich voice and Dennis Joseph’s expressive narration that takes us through the story. Renown Jamaican actress, Leonie Forbes, simply sparkles as Oseyi’s grandmother.

The Film is full of visual metaphors and symbolic images that illustrate the inner thoughts of the lead characters, their hopes and fears, and dreams and aspirations. The plot moves rapidly to its climax with various surprises and insights into the characters and their challenges.

Oseyi and the Masqueraders will receive its National Premiere on Sunday January 30th at the Alliance Francaise de la Dominique at 6pm and will be followed by a second showing at 8pm.