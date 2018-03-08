The Bureau of Gender Affairs, Ministry of Social Services, Family and Gender Affairs, will celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, 2018, under the theme ‘Time Is Now: Rural and Urban activists transforming women’s lives.’

This year’s theme is fitting, as the ministry seeks to draw attention to the rights and activism of rural and urban women, who are critical to the rehabilitation of the country post Hurricane Maria.

“In Dominica, there are many women engaged in subsistence agriculture for the food security of their families. These women are critical to the food security of Dominica and many of the other countries in the OECS.”

Research and Program Development Officer, Melissa Morgan, says this year the Bureau of Gender Affairs is committed to honouring and awarding a woman who have shown great commitment to accelerating rehabilitation and rebuilding since passing of Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

The bureau has put out a strong call-to-action to press forward and progress gender parity, and a strong call to motivate and unite government agencies, NGO’s churches and communities to think, act and be gender inclusive – a fighting theme in light of the situation Post Hurricane Maria.

On International Women’s Day, The Bureau of Gender Affairs will present one outstanding woman with an award, naming her the recipient of the Exceptional Woman Award. The awardee will be honoured at a press conference on Thursday March, 8 2018 at the Fort Young Hotel.

Over the past three years, International Women’s Day has been a hall mark activity to recognize outstanding women in their sectors and communities. To date six (6) women have been awarded with the Exceptional Women Award.

Let us celebrate women. Let us seize the moment to take action and transform women’s lives everywhere.

In solidarity, The Ministry of Social Services, Family and Gender Affairs invites everyone to wear purple on International Women’s Day.

About International Women’s Day

According to UN Women, International Women’s Day first emerged from the activities of labour movements at the turn of the twentieth century in North America and across Europe. Since those early years, International Women’s Day has assumed a new global dimension for women in developed and developing countries alike.

The growing women’s movement in Dominica, which has been strengthened by the Bureau of Gender Affairs and it’s dedicated partners, has helped make the observance a uniting point to build support for women’s rights and participation in the political and economic arenas.

Increasingly, International Women’s Day is a time to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women who have played an extraordinary role in the development of their countries and communities.

About the Bureau of Gender Affairs

The Bureau of Gender Affairs within the Ministry of Social Services, Community Development and Gender Affairs seeks to promote and advance the concerns of women and gender issues to assist women and men in realizing their full potential through the attainment of gender equity and equality.

The Bureau works towards the vision of a more gender friendly society, which recognizes the differences and similarities between women and men, boys and girls, reflected in the acquisition of equal access to resources, opportunities and benefits for the realisation of the full potential of all citizens in national development based on the principles of equality, justice and peace.