Minister for Trade, Energy and Employment Hon. Ian Douglas has said the government is implementing a series of reforms for the Dominica Bureau of Standards, after Tropical Storm Erika and Hurricane Maria to enhance quality, efficiency and transparency in services delivered by public sector institutions.

He said these reforms are expected to lead to increased agricultural and industrial investments, production and productivity, improve quantity and quality of services and ultimately better the health status of the population.

Douglas spoke at a consultation on “Creating Stronger Partnerships Amongst Our Organisations” which was held at the Garraway Hotel Conference Room on January 23rd, 2019.

He said a five-year strategic plan is in the process of development the aim of which is to achieve the Bureau’s strategic objectives which “will bring great benefit to the public and private sector as well as other important factors.”

“This will enable the Bureau to provide services that meet the evolving needs of the public and private sector and consumers to understand the pertinent strategic issues and commitment required to obtain such objectives,” Douglas explained.

He said the strategic plan will also help to fine tune resources and management systems for maximum effectiveness and efficiency and “to sustain the bureau’s ability to adapt to [a] rapidly changing environment while continuing to carry out its core functions and provide services.”

“The Bureau’s standardization helps to enhance customer satisfaction and compliance to legal requirements in the areas of human, animal, plant safety, health and environmental suitability in building a resilient Dominica,” the Trade Minister noted.

He described the Bureau of Standards as an important software to the success of all economic activities and said it is more essential today than at any other time in our nation’s history and development.

Meantime, Chairperson of the National Standards Council (NSC), Eliud Williams, says the Bureau’s vision is to become Dominica’s leading national standardization body.

“At the Bureau of Standards, we have a vision to be a leading national standardization body in the region and as a small nation we have in fact achieved many things on the world-wide stage and it is in fact possible that Dominica can become a leading national standardization body,” Willimas said.

He added, “We have a mission to improve the global competitiveness of Dominica’s goods and services and enhance the overall quality of life of the citizenry of Dominica through the promotion and maintenance of standards and standards related activities.”

He pointed out that if Dominica is to be competitive on the world stage, more needs to be done to set standards that are comparable to those that exist else were.

Williams says the Bureau of Standards continues to ensure that the production of items that are of good quality, and will provide for industrial efficiency, development and promotion of public and industrial welfare.