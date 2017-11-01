Burundi National is the New Head of UNICEF in Eastern CaribbeanDominica News Online - Wednesday, November 1st, 2017 at 9:25 AM
Dr Aloys Kamuragiye, a medical doctor by profession and a native of Burundi is the new representative for UNICEF in the Eastern Caribbean. Taking over from former Chief Khin-Sandi Lwin, Kamuragiye has pledged to look give priority to policies which secure the rights of children in the various member countries.
Additionally he identified the need for the organization to maintain it’s relevance and uphold its core mission, while outlining the history of the agency’s work in the region.
“The Eastern Caribbean Area has made remarkable strides in advancing the rights of children over the past few decades, especially in the areas of health and education, but we have to continually focus on those remaining challenges to ensure that all children have opportunities to reach their fullest potential,” Kamuragiye said.
Before his official appointment to this position, Dr Kamuragiye joined post-hurricane efforts by heading UNICEF’s emergency response in the territories devastated by the impact of hurricanes Irma and Maria.
Kamuragiye, whose tenure commences on November 1st, has previously served in such countries as Djibouti and Morocco and most recently, the Congo.
While being based in Bridgetown, Barbados his new jurisdiction will encompass the islands of covers Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago and Turks and Caicos Islands.
