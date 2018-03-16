Red Advertising set another record when, for an unprecedented fifteenth year, they maintained their Top 3 Status as a regional creative powerhouse in the 2018 judging of The American Advertising Federation ADDY Awards.

Within this, there was a special reason to celebrate when their newest office, Red Advertising Trinidad, won its first ever ADDY for the Majestic Dry Cleaning Van Livery!

Red won 25 awards in total including awards on 8 brands – FLOW, Majestic Dry Cleaners, Banks Beer, The Future Centre Trust, Norman Centre, Abed’s. Woolworth, and Red Advertising itself.

Jevan Jutagir, Managing Director of Red, commented on the awards,

“Consistently delivering great creative work year after year takes determination and commitment. We go all out not just every year but every day to deliver the best possible work for all our clients…not just the bigger ones or the ones with the most exciting brand portfolios.

In fact, at last count, we have won awards on over 50 different client brands across just about any sector and across the Caribbean. That is what being the best in the Caribbean takes!

Our creative team are on top of their game and we are delighted to have been so well rewarded by the ADDY judges, year after year”.

The ADDY awards is the creative award show of the American Advertising Federation (AAF) of which the Caribbean Advertising Federation (CAF) is a member. The awards are 3 tiered with local shows and awards which feed into regional shows (the CAF is part of the 4th District region which includes Florida, The Caribbean and Puerto Rico) which in turn feed into a National show.

Red advertising&marketing Ltd. is one of the Caribbean’s most creatively awarded agencies. Its contact is Jevan Jutagir 1-246-228-4000.