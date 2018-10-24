Roseau, Dominica, October 22, 2018 – The Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce presents Shop Dominica 2018 where 25 companies from Portsmouth, Mero and Roseau are participating in giving discounts, deals and giveaways to Dominicans and visitors during our independence season from October 25th to 27th, 2018.

The participating companies in Roseau are:

ALL-IN-ONE VARIETY ARCHIPELAGO WINES & SPIRITS ARTURO SPORTS AUTO TRADE BENJO SEAMOSS & AGROPROCESSORS LTD BEST PRICE BURTON & COMPANY LIMITED CARIBONIX CASHWIZ DOMINICA DOMINICA NEWS ONLINE DOMINICA ONLINE MALL FLOW DOMINICA LTD GREENHOUSE RESTAURANT & BAR H. H. V. WHITCHURCH AND CO LTD. INNOV8 MULTIMEDIA J. ASTAPHANS & CO. LTD JEWELLERS INTERNATIONAL JOLLYS PHARMACY LINDO MART LUXURY EMPORIUM PREVO CINEMALL SPRINGFIELD TRADING LIMITD

The participating companies in Portsmouth are:

BEACH AVENUE BODY BLISS SPA L A ENTERPRISE

DAIC is pleased with the increase in participating companies this year compared to previous years. Executive Director Lizra Fabien remarked, “We are pleased that 25 companies have decided to participate in this initiative to give back during this Independence Season and not only will customers be able to benefit in Roseau but also in Portsmouth and Mero.

Ms. Fabien further stated that this is also an opportunity for customers to enter DAIC’s 12 Days of Christmas where special prizes will be shared with the top 12 highest valued purchasers from at least two participating companies during Shop Dominica’s promotional period. In addition, receipts should be submitted to DAIC’s office on the Top Floor of Prevo Cinemall no later than November 5th, 2018 at 4:00PM.

DAIC thanks all companies for participating and encourages Dominicans and Visitors to Shop and Save!

Shop Dominica is supported by FLOW, Dominica News Online, Dominica Online Mall and Innov8 Multimedia.

For more details on discounts, deals and giveaways, visit events page at www.facebook.com/ShopDominicaExperienceThePromotions.