BUSINESS BYTE: All it takes is fifty cents to activate Digicel's newest offer
More communities reconnected to network
MONDAY, 30th October 2017 – Roseau, Dominica: Fifty (50) cents – that’s all it will cost Digicel customers to get one hour of Digicel unlimited talk and text plus unlimited Facebook and Whatsapp messaging! The remarkable offer is only available on the My Digicel app and is valid until November 05.
In addition, customers still have one day to take advantage of Digicel’s October triple data offer when they activate the one (1), seven (7) or thirty (30)-day Quick Pick bundle also on the My Digicel app.
Network restoration is also continuing, with the Kubuli site being the latest to be re-activated. This site covers customers in Madrelle Loubiere, Snug Corner and the main Road to Bellevue Chopin.
Digicel’s team of engineers are committed to working steadfastly until there is total network restoration.
