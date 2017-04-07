The International Federation of Business and Professional Women (BPW International) has become one of the most influential international networks of business and professional women with affiliates in ninety five countries on five continents.

The Business & Professional Women Dominica Chapter (BPW Dominica) which was installed in Dominica November 16th 2016 is part of this international organization which seeks to develop the professional, business and leadership potential of women on all levels through advocacy, mentoring, networking, skill building and economic empowerment programs and projects around the world.

The BPW Dominica Chapter, to this end, is inviting prospective and current business women who would like to prepare business plans in order to apply for funding to grow and develop their business to a Business Plan Preparation workshop on Saturday April 8, 2017 from 9am at the Fort Young Hotel. This workshop will be facilitated by the National Development Foundation of Dominica (NDFD). At the end of the workshop attendees will leave with a draft of their business plan minus the financials. Attendees will, however, get a discount card from the NDFD to get assistance with preparing the financial aspect of their plan. Registration for the workshop is EC$25.00 and the fee for the seminar is $225.00. The package will include breakfast and lunch as well as training and certification.

Additionally, in order to sensitize business women of the North and North East, BPW will be hosting a meeting at the Marigot Credit Union today Thursday April 6, 2017 for women from the Calibishie to Castle Bruce area to inform these women as to how they can tap in to the business plan preparation workshop and also to give information about BPW Dominica.