Roseau, Dominica (September 21, 2018) – Caribtrans proudly announces its new agency relationship with

N2N Distributors in Dominica. Caribtrans has been providing shipping and consolidation services to the

Caribbean since 1985 and Dominica is a strong part of our service model. The company has provided its

services to the Dominican community for more than 20 years.

N2N is a young and seasoned agency. Its executives have more than 21 years in diverse business areas

from trade representation and distribution, technology, and shipping including LCL consolidations, Air

Freight, Full Container Loads. Notable is their entrance into another logistical solution: e-Commerce

Platforms. N2N operates its own offices in Roseau and has offices in other parts of the island.

Today we will continue to strongly support our Dominican customers and as we move forward in 2018

and beyond, by joining forces with N2N Distributors.

Effective September 22, 2018 N2N Distributors is our official agency. We trust to re-energize our LCL, FCL and AIR services with N2Ns experienced and resourceful organization which in turn will only benefit the most important aspect of our business – you the customer!

As we transition over to our new agency setting, you should expect the same excellent weekly service

(LCL/FCL/AIR) as well as an ever-friendly customer service relationship.

Caribtrans ships weekly to Dominica and its shipping services are supported by our highly experienced staff, a 138,000 Sq. Ft. warehouse, proprietary operating system, a North-America wide receiving terminal system [Toronto, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Houston and California] among other features.

Please contact us at following addresses:

N2N DISTRIBUTORS, LTD

9 Elliot Ave, Pottersville, Roseau Dominica

E-mail: dominicasales@caribtrans.com

Tel: 767-440-0022