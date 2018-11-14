BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL Spelling Bee Competition 2018CCCUL press release - Wednesday, November 14th, 2018 at 2:45 PM
Tuesday November 14th, 2018 – As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Central Cooperative Credit Union Ltd is resuming its Annual Spelling Bee Competition.
The Spelling Bee Competition is an excellent way for students to improve their spelling abilities and their confidence among other peers.
On Wednesday November 14th: Goodwill Primary, Christian Union Primary, SDA Primary, Canefield/Massacre Primary and St. Mary’s Primary Schools will go through the elimination round of the Roseau District competition. On Thursday November 15th: Dublanc Primary, St. John’s Primary, Roosevelt Douglas Primary, Savanne Paille Primary and Clifton Primary Schools will go through the elimination round of the Portsmouth District.
The top two (2) students from each elimination will move on to the final round which will be held on Tuesday November 27th, 2018.
We are proud to host and recognize the efforts of these incredible students from the Roseau and Portsmouth and environs area.
The Spelling Bee is an excellent way for students to improve their abilities and their confidence amongst peers.
We wish the students all the best in this year’s competition.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.