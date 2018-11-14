Tuesday November 14th, 2018 – As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Central Cooperative Credit Union Ltd is resuming its Annual Spelling Bee Competition.

The Spelling Bee Competition is an excellent way for students to improve their spelling abilities and their confidence among other peers.

On Wednesday November 14th: Goodwill Primary, Christian Union Primary, SDA Primary, Canefield/Massacre Primary and St. Mary’s Primary Schools will go through the elimination round of the Roseau District competition. On Thursday November 15th: Dublanc Primary, St. John’s Primary, Roosevelt Douglas Primary, Savanne Paille Primary and Clifton Primary Schools will go through the elimination round of the Portsmouth District.

The top two (2) students from each elimination will move on to the final round which will be held on Tuesday November 27th, 2018.

We are proud to host and recognize the efforts of these incredible students from the Roseau and Portsmouth and environs area.

We wish the students all the best in this year’s competition.