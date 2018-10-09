BUSINESS BYTE: Celebrate Dominica’s 40th Anniversary with the Prevo CinemallAds Mall Studio - Tuesday, October 9th, 2018 at 12:18 PM
As the Independence celebrations roll on, clients can expect something new, vibrant, and ofcourse local from the Prevo Cinemall. The Prevo Cinemall is inviting families, organisations and businesses to make this 40th Independence Anniversary extremely special by organising a breakfast, lunch, dinner or other special gathering for the season. The mall is making every effort to have their event venues, namely the 120-room capacity Ballroom and the smaller 25-room capacity Executive Meeting Room, available to host these gatherings.
“You only turn 40 once, so celebrate it!” said Vanessa Prevost, “We are locking down the dates from October 12th to November 9th as our Creole Season, and we’re making ourselves available to assist families, groups, and businesses in organising events from décor to catering. All you have to do is book and show up.”
To book a room for the Prevo Cinemall Creole Season call (767) 275-2824 or book online at http://www.prevocinemall.com/special-deals/ .
This year Dominica is celebrating 40 years of independence as a sovereign state under the theme “My Love, My Home, My Dominica – Building A Resilient Nation”.
