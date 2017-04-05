The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development from Monday 3rd – 6th April 2017 commenced a week of numeracy activities in primary and secondary schools around the island, under the theme “Mathematics through Technology, Engineering and Play”

CIBC First Caribbean understands the importance of Mathematics and the integral role it plays in individuals’ daily lives. The bank was delighted to come on board, contributing stationary packages to the students participating at the events.

Numeracy Week is one of the signature math programs organized by the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development every two years. The activity will close off with a grand exhibition of math projects from students from the schools in the Western District on 6th, April 2017, at the Public Service Union Building.

The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development thanked the bank for their partnership and contribution towards the Mathematics Project Exhibition.