“CREAD and its Vision of a Resilient Dominica” is the the theme of the first Eggs & Issues Breakfast to be hosted by the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC) in 2019.

The event will be held from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on the 23rd of January 2019 at the Prevo Cinemall Ballroom in Roseau.

Keynote Speaker Ms. Pepukaye Bardouille, CEO of CREAD, will talk about CREAD’s work plan and its perspective on the importance of the private sector and early thinking on roles for the sector in supporting Dominica’s overall Resilience agenda.

“Our Eggs & Issues Breakfast is a platform for improving the knowledge of our Private Sector and Partners on relevant topics for an improved business environment. As such, we are pleased to invite our Membership, other Private Sector participants and Stakeholders to our first Eggs & Issues Breakfast for 2019,” stated Ms. Lizra Fabien, Executive Director of DAIC.

Ms. Fabien added that DAIC wants to ensure that the business community is poised to take advantage of the business opportunities available with CREAD, by understanding the overall Resilience agenda and receiving first-hand information from CREAD at this key stage in the process.

The cost of registration is $70 for Members and $80 for Non-Members. A $5 discount per person is offered to registered groups of 4 or more individuals. To confirm reservation, contact DAIC’s office at 1(767)449-1962/235-1962 or email chamber.daic@gmail.com. Seats are limited to the first 60 reservations. DAIC further advises that registrations are financially binding after January 21st.