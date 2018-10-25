BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – September 28, 2018 – “Flow Caribbean customers are well-positioned to enjoy unparalleled access to the rapidly expanding data needs of an evolving digital lifestyle,” said Magnus Ternsjo, C&W’s Vice President, Central Caribbean as he addressed the Caribbean Telecommunications Union’s (CTU) 17th Caribbean Ministerial Strategic Seminar to mark ICT – Week September 26-27, 2018 in St. Kitts.

The Central Caribbean VP was joined by David Cox, Vice President, Caribbean Regulatory Affairs. They both reiterated Cable & Wireless’s continued commitment to deliver superior digital experiences for customers while collaborating with, and supporting regional organizations, governments and regulators for the benefit of the people and economies of the region.

While addressing Telecommunications Ministers, Senior Regulatory Officers, media as well as other participants from the private sector, Ternsjo outlined the company’s strategic vision for the region which includes a more customer-centric approach, delivering technological, ever faster broadband speeds, unmatched video and a superior mobile experience, and an expanded portfolio of managed services for business customers all underpinned by continued community investment.

Ternsjo gave the audience a glimpse into ways in which C&W was already poised to offer customers the ability to share their memorable moments on a global network that is capable of handling ten times the data traffic currently being transmitted. He went on to add that “part of the strength of our network rests on over 50,000 km of hurricane resilient subsea cables that connect the Caribbean and Latin America to the world. Every day millions of customers depend on us to meet the needs of their business customers, to share memorable moments with their families and loved ones and to access the vast resources of the internet.”

C&W/Flow continues to have an important dialogue with Caribbean Governments to facilitate a more competitive telecommunications environment in the region.