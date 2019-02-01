David Cox, Head of Regulatory Affairs for Cable & Wireless Communications (“C&W” or the “Company”) is the new Chairman of CANTO, one of the leading Caribbean organizations in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) / Telecommunications industry. Mr. Cox was elected unopposed at CANTO’s 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Company last held the office of Chairman in 2010.

In his inaugural address to the CANTO members, Mr. Cox got right down to business as he stated his two major objectives as Chairman of CANTO. “First, continuity is important. We should strive to promote some continuity with what we’ve been doing the last few years. I think CANTO is fundamentally on the right track and I want to build on the good work CANTO has been doing. Second, my mission will be to help CANTO grow. I see CANTO as the premier institution of its type for the region. I believe we can become the largest and most influential forum for everything related to the Caribbean and technology and we’re going to make sure CANTO is around for another 35 years.”

Mr. Cox stressed that he will be seeking to diversify CANTO’s content and actively seek new members who are leaders in the field of ICT and technology. With the support of the Board he is confident that his goals will be achieved.

Cox further stated, “This is an amazing opportunity and I am truly honoured to be elected CANTO’s new Chairman representing Cable & Wireless Communications. CANTO is an organization with huge potential and I am excited about the chance to shape its future. I think we have great talent on the Board and we will work together to advance the regional ICT industry and by extension enable the growth and development to strengthen economies.” He ended by thanking outgoing chairman, Julian Wilkins, for his leadership of the Board.

Inge Smidts, CEO of Cable & Wireless Communications said of the Company’s election as chair, “C&W believes that CANTO provides an excellent forum for operators in the Caribbean and Latin America to work on common problems and identify common solutions in the ICT policy sphere. We are excited by David’s elevation to the Chairmanship of CANTO and we look forward to working with all of its membership to advance the mission of improving lives through ICT.”

Mr. Cox will be supported by nine Board members including Melesia Sutherland-Campbell Senior Manager, Regulatory Affairs for Cable & Wireless who was re-elected to the board for a third term.