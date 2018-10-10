DEWAR’S, the world’s most awarded blended Scotch whisky with more than 500 medals earned in international competitions, just earned another achievement by becoming the OFFICIAL WHISKY of the 20th Edition of the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) to be held here in Dominica this coming October 26 – 28, 2018.

This distinction was made final when it’s agent here in Dominica, Archipelago Trading through its Wine and Spirits unit, became a Sponsor once again of the WCMF.

In one of the recently-concluded press conferences for this upcoming international event, Archipelago Trading representative and Group Marketing Manager Donald Bercasio, expressed the company’s great enthusiasm in the said sponsorship.

“We at Archipelago Trading are very pleased to have been able to come on board and come back again as a partner with the Government of Dominica, Discover Dominica Authority, and the Dominica Festivals Committee for this year’s edition of the World Creole Music Festival.” Bercasio enthused.

Dewar’s whisky has been largely relevant and popular among Dominican consumers and as well as among retail and wholesale outlets throughout the island as it has been around the world since the famed brand was established in 1846.

Archipelago Trading will also be highlighting another of its best-selling brands, CAMPARI, during the World Creole Music Festival.

To celebrate this additional milestone for Archipelago, Dewar’s, and Campari, the company will be launching and supporting a number of promotions, events, and other exciting activities in the days leading up to one of the most-anticipated main events this year, the World Creole Music Festival, among them, a certified ArchiParti event supported by the Archipelago Trading group of businesses.

Archipelago Trading encourages everyone to like and follow their Facebook page for details of these upcoming WCMF-related promos and initiatives.

“Together with our subsidiaries and brands particularly Dewar’s Whisky, the official Whisky of the 20th edition of the World Creole Music Festival and Campari, we look forward to working with the aforementioned good offices in making this year’s edition and the entire Independence Season a truly memorable one.” Bercasio added.

Archipelago Trading is a homegrown business group in Dominica that provides a variety of products and services, from high-end jewelry and food to money services, insurance, duty-free shopping, real estate, and shipping. It is guided by its slogan, “A Good Company to Keep”.