Operations at Digicel have been affected today as a result of Tuesday’s incident in Roseau.

Business at both the Digicel office located on Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard and Flagship Store Digicentre on the corner of Great George and Great Marlborough Streets have been impacted. We have begun work to ensure that the Flagship store will reopen for normal business tomorrow, Thursday 9th February and the office, later this week.

A fire which was set at the back of the building where the office is housed caused damage to electrical equipment. This initially resulted in a loss of electrical power to the building, and network service in the South of the Island, including Grandbay and Bellevue; however, full coverage has now been restored to these areas.

Marketing and Sales Manager Nathalie Walsh said; “This situation has impacted the day to day business at Digicel. We are working very hard on getting things back to normal in the quickest time possible.”

Digicel customers needing to conduct mobile transactions can do so at the Digicel authorized store, Fone Shack in Roseau (615 2316) and the Digicel Play office on Bathroad (616 1600/1700).