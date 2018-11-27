Friday, November 23, 2018: Roseau, Dominica – Christmas is fast approaching and Digicel is heating things up with sales on handsets, free plan upgrades and lots of data, in addition to prizes all Christmas long.

“We want to give customers the best quality in device and service, so we’ve discounted our handsets, this way, as we enhance our mobile network in Dominica and in other countries across the region our customers are ready to enjoy the benefits with their upgraded phones and SIMs. These red-hot sales mean that customers can also spread the joy this season with their loved ones”, said Digicel CEO, Nikima Royer Jno Baptiste.

Coupled with the sales on devices, Digicel customers will be able to enjoy 1 GB data monthly for an entire year once they purchase a new smartphone and top up with $20 or higher in the first week of every month. Also, customers buying a SIM card and topping up with $20 or more in the first week of every month, get rewarded with 500MBs of data. Customers can also enjoy great discounts or a free upgrade of their plan when signing up for a new postpaid plan, while those signing up for a home internet and TV bundle get 50% off for three months.

This year, Digicel’s Christmas season will see customers winning a share of $30,000 in cash as well as prizes such as smartphones, $500 spa treatments and grocery vouchers, or the grand prize of a trip for two to St. Marteen with $2,000 cash in hand. Five customers will win every week and must do any of the following to qualify: top up with $20 or more, activate a new prepaid or postpaid account, sign up to Digicel’s fibre home internet and TV bundles or pay their Digicel bills in full and on time.

Commenting further, the Digicel CEO said: “We do our best to ensure our customers are treated all year round but Christmas is the time when we are even more excited to give that extra bit of love. Aside from all of the giveaways, several communities will be touched throughout this season as part of our ‘Christmas community Pop Ups’”.

Digicel’s Christmas season runs from November 21, 2018 to January 04, 2019.