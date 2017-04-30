In a world where smartphones and data have become second nature, customers are generally faced with multiple data plan options as they try to stay connected. So what are customers looking for to truly enjoy their connected experience? Well according to research it’s simplicity, value and lots of data!

Armed with this knowledge, Digicel has kicked off the New Year with Quick Pick Plans, designed to keep customers always on and always connected to more of the things they love.

Jam-packed with value, Digicel’s Quick Pick Plans are delivered in three easy-to-understand offers including Pick Talk, Pick Data and Pick Data + Talk bundle – so customers can enjoy unlimited talk, text and data. Customers will also benefit from greater savings when they choose the longer duration (7 and 30-day) plans.

A first for Digicel, Pick Data + Talk bundle combines unlimited talk, SMS and data (with unlimited access to WhatsApp messaging). The plan starts at a low rate of $3.50 – staying true to the simple logic that the more you bundle, the less you pay.

Meanwhile, Pick Talk gives customers unlimited Digicel talk and unlimited local text starting from $2.75, while Pick Data gives customers up to 1.5GB of data with unlimited access to WhatsApp messaging for $55.00.

“We are living in a digital intensive world where people want always to be connected in one way or the other – whether it’s listening to the latest hits, sharing their greatest moments on social media or simply sending a quick text message. Digicel is intent on enabling our customers to stay connected seamlessly and easily to more of the things they love on their mobile phones,” said Digicel’s Marketing Manager, Nathalie Walsh.

Already launched in Trinidad and Tobago with great customer reviews, Quick Pick Plans are scheduled to launch across all Digicel markets in 2017. For additional information or to access Quick Pick Plans, customers should visit the My Digicel app on their mobile phone.