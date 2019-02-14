Finesse Beauty –House of Fashion is looking to host it very first pilot project called Finesse S.T.E.P (Sewing Training Entrepreneurship Program) on January 14th 2019. This project will be targeting young people who are willing to learn a new skill, or enhance their already existing skill set. We seek to embrace creative thinkers, young designers as well as those who need a new career path. It is also our objective to help prepare individuals for the work place and help condition and groom them for future endeavors.

Our company has been in existence for the past six years and has noticed a keen and growing interest in fashion. We have witnessed an increasing demand for specialized/ custom made fashion and couture. Our passion for the art is combined with local and international exposure. We hope to provide the same level of opportunity for local fashion dreamers….

As a growing fashion designing company, our mandate is to help those who have a desire for the art form. We also aim to create an environment for learning that aids the improvement of personal and professional development through life skills training and support.

Our objectives

To reduce the unemployment rate in Dominica. To create a platform for individuals who work better with their hands. To encourage young and upcoming entrepreneurs. To prepare the youth for the workplace. To sensitize our youth to the impact and importance of quality customer service. To echo the importance of commitment to the job. To address emotional intelligent issues that may affect job performance. To create a pool of qualified individual who can be refereed to other companies for employment.

This is our way of making a positive impact as it relates to community building; however, this goal can only be achieved collectively. We are calling on business houses and other stakeholders to come aboard to support this venture. Come help us help them pave a better tomorrow.

For more information call or whatsapp 315-7171 or visit our fbook page Finesse Beauty-House of Fashion to sign up and get registered. Hurry deadline ends on the 09th of January.