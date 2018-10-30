The Palisades Restaurant, Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort’s signature restaurant sited on the shores of Dominica’s capital city of Roseau and overlooking the Caribbean sea, has unveiled its newly designed and expanded dining establishment along with a new menu created by Chef Kevin Broderick. The seaside eatery opened its doors October 27, allowing guests and visitors to get a sneak peek experience and be among the first to enjoy the fresh and flavorful cuisine in an all-new al fresco setting with panoramic views.

“We’re thrilled to open the new Palisades Restaurant and to continue connecting the community and visitors through culinary experiences,” said Marvlyn James, Fort Young Hotel’s general manager. “We’ve harnessed our landmark location and designed the space to feature a more open floor plan and indoor-outdoor setting to really capitalise on our treasured views. We’ve also created an inventive menu that showcases the natural bounty of the island, including locally-sourced ingredients straight from nearby farms and, of course, the Caribbean Sea.”

The new Palisades Restaurant includes:

Updated Design

With a prime waterfront location, the expanded second-floor, indoor-outdoor eatery features an updated, state-of-the-art, open design. Patrons enjoy al fresco dining on the wrap-around balcony while taking in far-reaching ocean vistas and the soothing, island breeze under a canopied roof. The balcony is comprised of Epay and Guyanese Greenheart wood, much of it reclaimed from the hotel’s rooms that were damaged from Hurricane Maria. A dramatic sloping apex ceiling with roof lights floods down to the dining area below. This design element was intentional and an efficient way of adding natural light to enter the dining room space, while providing a visual connection to the restaurant’s open show kitchen. Separated by retractable accordion doors, the indoor/outdoor dining space allows guests to indulge in the utmost fine dining experience and the only air-conditioned restaurant interior in Roseau.

A New Chef

After serving as a guest chef at The Palisades Restaurant in mid-2018, Executive Chef Kevin Broderick officially takes the reigns. Chef Broderick quickly found inspiration in the local provisions, like Lionfish and Fort “Nut” Soup, and has created an approachable yet inventive gastronomic experience. “Sometimes the key ingredient to any successful restaurant is to stay true to its roots, so with this philosophy, The Palisades Restaurant’s menu pays great homage to a few components—our rich historical legacy, local ingredients and magnificent architectural features,” said Chef Broderick. “Out of this amalgamated excellence comes a culinary artistry celebrating iconic island gastronomic flavors, highlighting each course as a conversational piece that breathes life into a new Caribbean contemporary cuisine and satisfies even the most discerning palette.”

Chef Broderick hails from Jamaica, where he is best known for his numerous culinary awards and catering to celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg and designer Ralph Lauren. Over the years, Chef Broderick has represented Jamaica in numerous culinary competitions and has amassed 70 medals and 25 trophies, including winning the prestigious title of “Chef of the Year” for Jamaica in 2009 and 2010. A stint at the world-class Round Hill Resort in Montego Bay served as a launching pad for the celebrated chef, who catered to the likes of actress Angela Bassett and Terry McMillan, the writer of “How Stella Got Her Groove Back.” He has been featured in Conde Nast Traveler, Enroute Magazine, The Jamaica Observer, and Travel + Leisure, among others.

Refreshed Cuisine

Serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch, The Palisades Restaurant continues to offer fresh, flavorful, locally-sourced ingredients straight from nearby farms and the Caribbean Sea. Breakfast consists of satiating staples like eggs, bacon, bread, potatoes and oatmeal, light bites like yogurt parfaits and fruit, along with caramel roasted coffee beans and a selection of teas. The signature “Farmers Benedict” features local farmers’ poached eggs served atop grilled cocoa bread with steamed spinach and smothered with pink velvety peppercorn hollandaise sauce.

Changing regularly based on the day’s bounty, the lunch buffet includes a robust salad bar, a carving station and a soup station, among other fare.

Though many of the restaurant’s signature dinner dishes remain, such as locally-caught Lionfish Bon Femme, Fort “Nut” Soup and Char Grilled Lobster, there are also be new additions like Palisades Hot Rock Tuna and Jerk Octopus.

One of restaurant’s most inventive new dishes is spinach ice cream. Created out of Chef Broderick’s love for the island, the people and the culture, the unique dish centers on spinach sourced from farmers within walking distance to Fort Young Hotel. Inspired by how fresh the spinach looks, feels and tastes, the dish preserve and encapsulate the natural flavors, but also creates a flavor profile guests wouldn’t expect.

Sunday brunch is a new offering, focusing on local cuisine at a contemporary level. Dishes include smoked salmon; assorted bread and spreads; omelette and waffle-making stations; and pig’s feet, a local favorite.

The Palisades Restaurant also provides an extensive cocktail and wine list, a kid’s menu and a wide range of vegetarian options. All menus can be viewed here.

A dining destination but also a social gathering place, The Palisades Restaurant has regular weekly events, including a Caribbean buffet on Monday evenings. The buffet features a wide range of Caribbean favourites like jerk sizzling pork and suckling pigs, along with a selection of bread and desserts. The weekly festivities also include a Caribbean steelpan band and Fort Young’s signature rum punch. Every Tuesday at the Warner’s Bar, just below The Palisades Restaurant, from 6:30pm – 10:00pm, Tasting Tuesdays features favourite Palisades Restaurant dishes and creates a selection for guests to enjoy at an all-inclusive price. Tasting plates will include an appetizer, main course and dessert selections. More events to be announced soon.

The Palisades Restaurant’s grand reopening special included a complimentary appetizer and 5% off transferable coupon for a future meal.

The Palisades Restaurant is open for breakfast daily, 7:00am – 10:00am; Sunday for brunch, 11:00am – 2:00pm; lunch Monday through Friday, 12:00pm – 2:30pm; and, for dinner, Wednesday through Sunday, 6:30pm – 10:00pm. For reservations please call 17672856377 or 17674485000, email palisades@fortyounghotel.com or visit https://www.fortyounghotel. com/palisades-restaurant/##

About Fort Young Hotel

Located on the water in Roseau, Dominica’s capital, Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort is the country’s only downtown hotel, affording guests unmatched proximity to the “Nature Island’s” vibrant culture, delicious cuisine, exhilarating activities and some of the island’s most prized attractions, like Trafalgar Falls, Middleham Falls, Freshwater Lake, segments of the Waitukubuli National Trail, and world-renowned diving. Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort offers a luxurious sense of seclusion, fine dining, a kids club and spa and meeting facilities. Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort can be reached at 767-448-5000, info@fortyounghotel.com or online.