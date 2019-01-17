Flow announces grand prize draw winners of ‘Get Xtra this Christmas’ Campaign

An elderly couple from the community of Castle Comfort in the south, have emerged as the overall grand prize winners of Flow’s ‘Get Xtra this Christmas’ campaign. Garfield and Thelma Lewis were among the three top finalists selected to participate in the random draw with an opportunity to win one of three prizes including the smart TV, one year, and six months free Flow services respectively. When the branded Flow flasks were opened and the contents revealed, the lucky couple emerged as the winners of the 55” smart television. A shocked, but happy Thelma Lewis confirmed that the new TV would replace an old one which the couple currently owned. She thanked Flow for changing their future television viewing experience. The couple are new customers of Flow’s superfast broadband and Flow Evo which enabled their eligibility to participate in the grand draw.

Larry Alcendor and Joan Henry were the two other finalists. Alcendor, who has been a long-time prepaid Flow customer, recently moved over to post-paid service. His wish to win the one- year free services was granted when he discovered that the 12 months service prize was in his possession. Although she wanted the top prize, Joan Henry was contented to have emerged as the third-place winner copping the prize for six months free service. She will receive a free extra-large combo plan until June 2019.

Ten customers won weekly prizes during the campaign. Each week, a prize of a food hamper and five-hundred dollars XCD ($500) cash were presented to two winners. In the first week of the draws, Aliyah Jackson and Claudinus Belle were the first winners. Other hamper winners included: Joseph Challenger, David Hodge, Suzanna Doctrove and Kadijah Dangleben, while cash prize winners were: Augustus Joseph, Henry Ambrose, Augustus Junkere and Charmaine Boston.

Flow thanks every customer who participated “Get Xtra this Christmas” campaign. Customers are urged to look out for more chances to win during Dominica’s ‘Real Mas’ exciting campaigns and giveaways.

As a bonus to customers, the Triple Data Tuesday’s & Sunday’s continues for all prepaid Combo Plan subscribers until January month end, with FREE WhatsApp (Chat, Video, Voice & File transfers) for customers who activate the Large or Xtra Large Combo Plans until the end of the month.