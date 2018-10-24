This week only, the Prevo Cinemall and its tenants are giving back to its customers for the Shop Dominica Weekend, Thursday October 25th to Saturday October 27th, by offering discounts throughout the mall.

Enter the Prevo Cinemall, at the corner of Old Street and Kennedy Avenue in Roseau and begin stretching your dollar from the first floor. Visit Arturo’s Sports to save 20% on all trophies and awards. Orders for end of year company and academic awards or sports trophies can be completed on Thursday October 25th & Friday October 26th to receive the discount. Smart shopping continues at All in One Variety Store where prices are slashed on baby items, school supplies, fragrances and sets.

On the second floor, visit the offices of Dominica News Online and receive savings of up to 35% on all advertising space on www.dominicanewsonline.com. Then sit back with a cold drink overlooking the city while the chef at Green House Sports Bar & Grill prepares a sumptuous meal. Save on your drinks during the lunch hour, and on both your meal and drinks for dinner.

Finally, come over to the Prevo Cinemall’s main office to save on booking an event venue for creole, family reunion and Christmas gatherings. The event venues include The Ballroom with a capacity of 120 persons or the intimate Executive Meeting Room which comfortably fits 25.

Shop Dominica, an initiative of the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce, is Dominica’s biggest discount shopping weekend.

For more information, call the Prevo Cinemall at 275-2824, Arturo’s Sports at 440-6679, All in One Variety at 276-0146, Green House Sports Bar & Grill at 440-0080, and Dominica News Online at 275-3200.