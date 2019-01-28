Fine Foods Inc (FFI) has announced its sponsorship valued at more than $50,000 for two bands for Carnival 2019.

LUMI-Nation Jouvert band and Pulse Experience costume band for Carnival are being supported in cash and kind by KFC, one of the subsidiaries of FFI.

“We are proud to announce our sponsorship of Signal Band to host the 3rd edition of the LUMI-Nation Jouvert Band, and the newly -formed Pulse Experience on their Carnival Symphony Costume Band,” said Head of Distribution and Marketing, Nathalie Walsh.

Operations Manager of KFC, Jeanette Rabesss, stated, “One of our goals at KFC is to ensure that we support national and cultural events in our communities. We are elated to sponsor Pulse and Signal Band to make Mas Domnik a great experience for our customers and by extension Dominica and persons arriving on our shores.”

Head of Distribution and Marketing Nathalie presented cheques to representatives of the two bands that are being sponsored and there were performances by Black Diamond and Observer, amongst other calypsonians, artistes and DJ’s.

Customers also had the chance of winning various items by spending $25 or more at KFC.

Fine Food Inc has announced some carnival specials including the launch of the WOW Box Meal offer from KFC which a statement from the company said “instantly” rewards customers “with a mason jar bottle just in time for carnival.”

During the carnival season, FFI is also providing customers with “a chance to win tickets to the carnival events, free membership into our costume and jouvert band and much more when you spend $25 or over. Customers must retain their receipt, fill in their contact details at the back and drop it in the box provided. “

KFC will be live on their weekly radio programs on Kairi FM on Thursdays at 11:00pm and DBS radio on Fridays from 10:45am until March 1st 2019 for the announcement of the lucky winners or simply follow them on https://www.facebook.com/KFCDominica/.