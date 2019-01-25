On Friday, January 25th, 2019; Fine Foods Inc.; The fast food giant KFC under the umbrella of Fine Foods Inc, the biggest distributor of the biggest brands supports Mas Domnik 2019. We are proud to announce our sponsorship of Signal Band to host the 3rd edition of the LUMI-Nation Jouvert Band, and the newly -formed Pulse Experience on their Carnival Symphony Costume Band.

“KFC and Fine Foods is committed to offering its customers a wide choice of affordable ‘finger lickin’ meals to suit everyone’s pocket. One of our goal at KFC is to ensure that we support national and cultural events through our communities. We are elated t0 sponsor Pulse and Signal Band to make Mas Domnik a great experience for our customers and by extension Dominica and persons arriving on our shores,” said Jeanette Rabesss, Operations Manager of KFC.

Signal band has proven to be highly talented, with numerous singles including the ever popular “Ani ba yo love,” number. Whilst Pulse experience is a newly formed entertainment group who has displayed the ability to make a mark in the costume section of Dominica’s Carnival- The real mas.

WOW your way to Dominica’s carnival with the launch of our WOW Box Meal offer from KFC and be rewarded instantly with a mason jar bottle just in time for carnival. Plus during the season get a chance to win tickets to the carnival events, free membership into our costume and jouvert band and much more when you spend $25 or over. Customers must retain their receipt, fill in their contact details at the back and drop it in the box provided.

Stay tuned to KFC weekly radio programs on Kairi FM on Thursdays at 11:00pm and DBS radio on Fridays from 10:45am until March 1st 2019 for the announcement of our lucky winners or simply follow us on https://www.facebook.com/KFCDominica/.

About Fine Foods

Fine Foods was established in 2007 and has grown steadily over the years through the development of unique brands and diversification of the segments in which it operates including food, beverages and household products.

Fine Foods’ portfolio includes beverage brands covering the portfolio of Angostura, such as White Oak, Black Label and 1919 Rums and also the world renowned Angostura Bitters; the complete PepsiCo portfolio, Libby’s International, Giant and Hyper Malt, Ting, Blue Waters and Roberts product line to include Sunflower, Dove, Mello Kreem spreads and more . The food and non-food