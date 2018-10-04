On Thursday, October 4th, 2018; as we commemorate our 40 years of independence, Fine Foods, the Biggest Distributor for the Biggest Brands in Dominica is thrilled to partner with the Dominica Festival Commissions in sponsorship towards Dominica’s renowned WCMF, carded for October 26th, 27th and 28th at the Windsor park stadium.

The sponsorship celebrates the unique heritage of Fine Foods Inc. in unity with its supplier Angostura. White Oak remains one of the flagship products of Angostura’s impressive rum portfolio and we are excited to partner with the Dominica Festival Committee and to play our part in contributing to this unique event on our island Dominica. White Oak rum is one of the popular choices around many retail and wholesale outlets in Dominica. We at Fine Foods, are excited to make White Oak the official rum of WCMF along with our partner brands to include Stones Original Ginger Wine, where greatness is forever, Hyper Malt and Blue waters, where life is definitely better.

The sponsorship will include integration at promotional events leading up to the WCMF, along with activation of our weekend Happy Hour Lime and Bar Crawls. Other Angostura products available at the bars will include; Single Barrel Reserved Rum, LLB, Hard Wine and Black Label Rum. We are also pleased to announce of our ongoing ‘Fete & Win’ promotion which affords our valued customers to win WCMF nightly tickets by simply purchasing any angostura rum, Stones Ginger Wine, Hyper Malt or Blue Waters.

“We invite you to visit our Facebook and Instagram pages, to engage with us as we bring you our weekly Trivia’s. Fine Foods is definitely committed to adding to your overall experience at this grand reunion celebration, WCMF,” said Marsha Augustine, Marketing Officer of Fine Foods Inc.