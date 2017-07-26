On Tuesday July 25th, Fine Foods Inc donated over $10,000 to the 767 Summer Youth Basketball training program.

The program’s aim is to teach and improve the basketball skills of aspiring players and newcomers within the Roseau South community by offering the youth an avenue to learn about the game in a fun environment while utilizing their time off from school in a positive manner.

Juliet Martin noted that Fine Foods partnership with 767 is one of the many ways the company is expanding its community outreach program. Following through on one of the mandates outlined by the Managing Director Mr. Karl Nassief, “investing in the youth”; FFI is able to make this substantial contribution through the various brands it represents such as KFC, Blue Water, Frito Lay and Giant Malt.

Founder of the program, Maggie Peters says this is a holistic development program which addresses every aspect of basketball from the fundamentals to the complex rules and law of the game. He further expressed his gratitude to Fine Foods Inc for supporting this initiative which is in its second year. The program runs for 5 weeks at the Grammar School grounds and is open to both girls and boys ages 7-19, contact Maggie at 767-.285-4070 or 616-4459 for more information.

Fine Foods Inc is a locally owned company which is the distributor for some of the top brands on island such as Angostura, Clean and White Bleach, Roberts(Sun Flower spread) among many others. FFI is also the franchise holders for Save A Lot where shopping is made easy with savings up to 40% daily and the number one Quick Service Restaurant KFC.