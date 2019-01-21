Flow Dominica came in for high praises after turning in an unexpectedly strong performance at the recently concluded financial year-end on December 31, 2018. “It was a year filled with the challenges of restoring our mobile and data networks following 2017’s devastating Hurricane Maria.” says Flow General Manager Jeffrey Baptiste in an address to staff. He added that “while we remain extremely proud of having the only functional mobile network during and following the devastation of Maria, which allowed Dominicans to stay connected to family and loved ones, we are also incredibly proud of the hard work our team has put in since then, enabling a record 95% restoration of the mobile network in just six (6) months.”

Baptiste also outlined some of the other milestones achieved which helped to deliver the company’s over-performance in 2018. In June 2018, Flow launched the first 4GLTE Network in Dominica and for the first time, thousands of Dominicans were exposed to the lightning fast speeds of Mobile 4GLTE data and enjoyed unbuffered streaming and downloads. “Don’t believe the hype” said Baptiste, “LTE is not new to Dominica, Flow customers have been enjoying its benefits for almost a year now.”

He reported that “Flow’s commitment to invest in Dominica remains unchanged despite the tremendous damages suffered from the Hurricane”. Baptiste indicated that they used the opportunity of the storm to build-out a brand-new network designed to provide a Fiber to the Home (FTTH) solution which offers customers a faster and improved fixed data experience. FTTH also provided a platform that would enable Flow to be the first telecommunications company to introduce customers to a world class digital TV product with premium content in high definition, putting Dominica on par with any first-world network.

“Customers are particularly thrilled with the digital TV” says Head of Consumer, Lorraine Mitchell “as it puts them in total control of their TV viewing experience with access to all the live and on demand content at their fingertips including advanced features like – ‘pause live TV’, ‘view from the start’ and parental controls.”

Flow General Manager, Jeffrey Baptiste ended his address by re-stating how proud he is of the company’s progress to date under challenging circumstances, and assured employees that Flow remains a committed partner of the people of Dominica and will continue to provide the most advanced telecommunications products and services on the island for its customers. Dominica’s youth also benefitted from this investment through the work of the company’s charitable foundation which most recently was on hand to witness the completion and hand-over of the second of two major grant projects.

Both the Paix Bouche & Morne Prosper Primary & Pre-schools were recipients of grant funds from the foundation. The Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation teamed up with All Hearts & Hands Charitable Foundation & the Government of Dominica to contribute over half a million dollars to provide a safe, resilient learning environment for the staff and students of the schools. At the recent handing over ceremony of the Morne Prosper Primary, the excitement of all the beneficiaries was clearly felt as the teachers appeared eager to resume classes in their new environment and the young students were thrilled with the new learning tools provided to the pre-school.

Flow General Manager, Jeffrey Baptiste ended his address by re-stating how proud he is of the company’s progress to date under challenging circumstances, and assured employees that Flow remains a committed partner of the people of Dominica and will continue to provide the most advanced telecommunications products and services on the island for its customers.