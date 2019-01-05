Flow customers living outside the Fibre to the Home – Superfast Broadband product zone have an alternative option to meet their broadband/Wi-Fi needs.

Following the passage of hurricane Maria, as Flow explored options to restore service to customers, the company made the decision to invest in a new network which would facilitate the provision of Fibre to the Home & VDSL2 broadband technology to customers. Flow has successfully rolled-out the service in several communities, however as the infrastructural work continues to extend the roll-out, an alternative option is now available as a broadband substitute for areas where the FTTH/VDSL2 facilities are not yet offered.

LTE Broadband is a solution which provides a volume-based set amount of data via Dominica’s fastest 4G LTE mobile network. Customers have three plan options to select from based on their requirements, and the product is provisioned with a modem which is rented at a minimum monthly fee. There is minimum set-up required as the product is ‘plug and play’ meaning that once the customer signs-up for the service, the configuration is immediate and customer only needs to plug in to necessary electrical equipment. Customer then simply pairs the modem with their various devices or via their ethernet cord and the service is ready.

Flow’s commercial Manager Lorraine Mitchell says this service is affordable and is a good option for customers in areas where superfast broadband has not yet reached their homes. “We are very conscious of our customers who are in need of this very important service whether for education purposes, entertainment or for those who do internet-based work from home, and we are happy to cater to their needs with this new product”.

Customers can sign-up for Flow’s LTE Broadband service at the main Customer Experience Centre in Roseau, Cabrits Agencies in Portsmouth and Club DVD in Marigot. The product is also available from Flow’s door-to-door agents.