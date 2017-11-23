Roseau, Dominica – November 23rd, 2017 – Flow has welcomed mobile customers of Laplaine and surrounding communities back on the network as service has been restored in parts of the east of the island. Customers in Riviere Cyrique and Upper Delices will be part of those to benefit from service with this recent restoration.

The Jalousie mobile cell site in Castle Bruce was brought back to life on the weekend providing service to mobile customers in Good Hope, San Sauveur and Petitie Soufriere. Service was recently restored to the southern communities of Grand Bay and surrounding areas along with Soufriere, Scotts Head, Gallion and other close communities.

To date 38 of Flow’s 49 mobile sites have been restored allowing customers to connect with family, friends and loved ones both locally and internationally through voice and data. Flow mobile service reaches 90% of the population.

Voice and internet service has been restored to 83% of major business customers and 85% of Government’s major locations in the city. Service has been restored to major health centers, police stations and secondary schools in Roseau & Portsmouth.