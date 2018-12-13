Roseau, Dominica – December 10th, 2018 – The first four winners in Flow’s ‘Get Xtra this Christmas’ campaign have been rewarded. The huge grocery hampers packed with a variety of products ranging from staple food items, canned goods and toiletries valued at five hundred dollars each, was won by 16-year-old Aliya Jackson from the village of Mahaut who qualified by activating a combo plan. The other food hamper went to the household of Canefield resident Joseph Challenger, a new broadband and IPTV customer represented by his caretaker, Beverly Isidore.

During a live presentation ceremony at the Flow Customer Experience Centre (main store) on Friday, the first five-hundred-dollar ($500) cash award was presented to Claudinus Belle of the Kalinago territory, represented by his daughter. An elderly gentleman who is enjoying his new Flow broadband and television services, Augustus Joseph, emerged as the second winner of the $500 cash prize. Mr. Joseph commented on how pleased he was to be one of the first winners in the Christmas draw.

Flow’s Retail Sales Customer Service Representative, Zwady Polydore assisted with the presentations. Flow has made it very easy for customers to qualify in the Christmas campaign by simply activating any of the five value-packed combo plans or by sign-up for any service including Superfast Broadband, Flow Evo, Post-paid and Pre-paid.

Flow’s Christmas campaign has something for everyone.

Triple Data Tuesday’s & Sunday’s for all prepaid Combo subscribers

FREE whatsapp (Chat, Video, Voice & File transfers) for customers who activate the Large and Xtra Large Combo Plan

Free evening and weekend on-net Talk for residential post-paid customers and will extend until the end of March 2018

Potential Flow Evo & Superfast Broadband customers will enjoy Free Installation plus 40% off Broadband service for two months with the signup for both products

Weekly cash & prizes to be won plus three lucky customers will win the ultimate prize of a 55” Flat screen television, 1 year & 6months free service

At the end of this week, two more customers will win a food hamper and $500 cash respectively.

