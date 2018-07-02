As life here returns to normal post last year’s terrifying hurricane season, the people of Dominica are not only restoring and rebuilding, but are also engaging in social activities to help bring some balance to their lives.

Flow Dominica understands its role in providing customers with the level of service which they have grown to know, and the company continues to work hard towards this end. However, Flow also recognizes the need for social engagement, especially at a time when people need an avenue to escape everyday stresses. That’s where the company’s corporate social responsibility comes into play and this weekend the company is providing support to three significant activities which involve sport and entertainment.

The much talked about Carib Beer Hype event has had the support of Flow since its inception. The show which takes place at the Newtown Savannah on Saturday night features regional artists such as Patrice Roberts, Marzville, Shenseea and Preedy. Local acts such as upcoming bouyon artistes Starsha and Keks Mafia, along with Signal Band are also on the line-up. The partnership with show organizers HHV Whitchurch & Company Ltd., provided an opportunity for over 200 Flow customers to attend Saturday nights’ event. Customers who upgraded their Sim Cards to LTE and those who activated an XL Combo plan qualified to be among winners receiving free tickets to the show.

On Sunday July 1st, over 40 cyclists from around the region will converge here as the Dominica Cycling Association hosts the OECS Cycling Championships for the second consecutive year. Dominica will be fielding a team of ten cyclists including history making Dominican cyclists, Bram Sanderson, who participated in the Commonwealth Games in Australia earlier this year. 15-year old Koath Baron who has dominated the local qualifying races and 16-year-old Kevon Boyd are among the ones to look out for this weekend. Completing the Dominica team are Chester Letang, Levi Baron, Hayden Mills, Ronald Charles, Eddison Roudette, Benjamin Daniel and Enoch Telemacque. Flow has had a long standing relationship with the Dominica Cycling Association since its formation and is proud to sponsor the OECS Championships through both cash and in-kind support to facilitate the staging of the event here.

On the heels of signing a partnership agreement with the band who launched the hit song ‘Ani Ba Yo Love’, Flow cemented the relationship by supporting the band with the presentation of its A+ Boat Cruise to be held on Sunday July 1st. In partnership with the band, two lucky Flow customers will have the opportunity to enjoy the boat party. Customers qualified by upgrading to an LTE ready handset from Flow as the company prepares to launch the advanced mobile technology in Dominica soon.

Flow is pleased to support the organizations who are rising above the odds and creating clean and fun entertainment which positively impact the people of Dominica. We encourage everyone participating in the weekend events to do so in a responsible manner.