It’s approximately twenty years since Dominica’s premier telecommunications provider began providing complimentary internet service to the majority of Dominica’s primary and secondary schools.

The ‘Internet for Schools’ program, launched more than two decades ago provides free Internet to more than one hundred primary and secondary schools as well as our own Dominica State College (DSC). A few kindergarten level educational institutions also benefit from the program.

Flow’s General Manager Jeffrey Baptiste says “Our Company’s ability to make a difference in the communities we serve was the factor influencing our decision to provide free Internet to learning institutions across Dominica”.

“The Company’s objective is to support programs that enable all Dominican students and youth to become achievers and give them the tools to enable their contribution to the development of the country” said Mr. Baptiste.

FLOW is fully aware that we cannot be successful with an uneducated population neither can we expect to be successful being part of an unproductive community. By assisting in the education of our people, we ultimately create demand for our services and contribute to the company’s cause.

Flow’s Internet for Schools program is evidence of the commitment and dedication of the Company and our corporate responsibility to people. We endeavour to make a difference in the areas we choose to be involved in, and consequently impact positively on the lives of the people in our communities.

FLOW and its people will lead the way to the future; setting standards not only in the communications industry, but every facet of Dominica’s development. “We are proud of our overall contribution to Dominica. Our support to education development through the Internet for Schools program contributes significantly to Dominica’s social and economic development and is part of our commitment to assist government in achieving its goals”, concluded Flow’s General Manager.

When the program started initially the schools were provided with dial-up service, however since the advent of broadband,the benefitting schools have been upgraded to enjoy the information superhighway at a much faster speed.

The initiative is valued at over EC$250,000 annually.