BUSINESS BYTE: “Game of Thrones” final season is coming! Dominica-based fan group holds viewing party!

Game of Thrones (GOT), the HBO TV series, is one of the most popular television series of all time. And this month, it is heading into its concluding season. It means that its die-hard fans will finally find out what is going to ultimately happen to (gasp!) Jon Snow, Daenerys Targanyen and the rest of those who are still alive in Westeros as they inevitably go into a final showdown against the Army of the Dead and the Night King, its supreme leader.

Just like the past seasons, The Watchers on the Wall, a Dominica-based Facebook group composed of those who are following the show will be hosting a Watch Party when the season premieres on the 14th of April, this year, at the Rendezvous Restaurant and Bar.

GOT’s biggest fans here in Dominica are expected to troop in and show up to watch together this highly anticipated Season 8 premiere. Aside from the actual screening, the organizers have prepared GOT-themed fun games, raffles, and quizzes for a chance to win branded items and memorabilia. Thematic food and drinks will also be offered that night. The party will start at 6PM. Entrance is FREE.

Game of Thrones is a fantasy drama television series that has become one of the most acclaimed and most popular shows in TV history. It is based on the best-selling book series “A Song of Ice and Fire” by famed writer George R.R. Martin.

Local fans are also expected to root for English actress, Nathalie Emmanuel, whose mother is a Dominican and who stars in the show as Missandei – a former slave who now serves as Daenerys’ trusted advisor and Handmaiden.

This local Watch Party is expected to be one of the numerous viewing parties that will be happening around the world on April 14th, 2019. It will be another great opportunity for all the members of the organizing group and other

fans of the show to come and celebrate together the magic, the madness, and the excitement of the Game of Thrones universe!

The event is powered by Digicel, Archipelago Trading, DNO, and MadhausX Consulting.