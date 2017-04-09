Roseau, Dominica – April 3, 2017 The 2016/2017 cruise season is expected to close towards mid-April 2017 with the last cruise vessel call being ROYAL PRINCESS on April 15, 2017.It is expected that Dominica will receive five (5) calls from the MV FREEWINDS during the period May to June 2017.

The much expected calls from CARNIVAL FASCINATION will not be scheduled for July and August 2017 because of late changes in bookings by Carnival Cruise Lines through their local agents.However, we are assured by Carnival Cruise Lines that for the 2018summer season, Dominica is scheduled to receive nine (9) calls from CARNIVAL FASCINATION beginning May 2018 through September 2018.

This we believe is a strong signal from Carnival Cruise Lines that the progress being made by Dominica in improving the quality of the tour products and services will lead to increase calls. In addition, other actions to bolster the cruise industry and the increase in ship calls going forward into the 2018/2019 cruise season bears a testament to future growth.

For more information on Dominica, contact Discover Dominica Authority at 767 448 2045. Or, visit Dominica’s official website: www.DiscoverDominica.com, follow Dominica on Twitter and Facebook and take a look at our videos on YouTube.